Agriculture

5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark

Marking a significant milestone, Maryland’s 5 Million Trees Initiative is close to planting half a million trees across the state, with over 180,000 planted in 2023 alone. Launched in July 2021, following the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, the initiative aims to plant 5 million native trees by 2031, including a specific target of 500,000 in underserved urban areas.

Major Contributions by Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been instrumental in this initiative, responsible for planting approximately two-thirds of the trees so far. Besides contributing to the landscape’s beauty, the initiative aligns with the state’s greenhouse gas reduction goals, aiming to cut emissions by 50% by 2031. The planted trees are expected to enhance carbon sequestration thereby helping to combat urban heat islands.

Preparations for Spring Planting Season

DNR is gearing up for a robust spring planting season. Staffing has been ramped up, including the addition of outreach specialists and nursery workers, to boost the planting efforts. Maryland residents can also contribute to the initiative by planting trees and registering them online. Additionally, incentive programs like a $25 tree purchase coupon have been set up.

Public Participation and Future Plans

The initiative also includes public participation, with residents encouraged to plant trees and take advantage of incentives. More details on the initiative’s progress and future plans are available in the Maryland Department of the Environment’s annual report. With the ongoing commitment and efforts, the 5 Million Trees Initiative continues to make strides towards its goal, laying a green foundation for future generations.

Agriculture United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

