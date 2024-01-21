49ers' Partners Bring Fashion A-Game to NFL, Kristin Juszczyk Shines with Custom Designs

When the San Francisco 49ers took the field for a recent NFL game, they were met with an equally glamorous show of support in the stands. High-profile significant others, including model Olivia Culpo and designer Kristin Juszczyk, brought their fashion A-game to Levi's Stadium, showcasing their unwavering support in style.

The Glamour of the Gridiron

Olivia Culpo, the 31-year-old model, donned the team's red and gold colors with a twist. Her ensemble featured a red coat by Malene Birger, a Chanel handbag, and a strapless shirt made from vintage-inspired merchandise. Culpo's fashion statement was well-received, adding to the glitz of the game day.

The Power of Custom Design

Meanwhile, Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, continued to turn heads with her custom-made fashion pieces. Known for her innovative jersey-style puffer coats, Kristin's designs have found favor with other NFL partners, including Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. These unique pieces, blending comfort with high fashion, have gained significant attention, and Kristin is being recognized as an emerging name in sports fashion.

The Juszczyk Fashion Factor

In an interview with NBC Sports, Kyle Juszczyk praised his wife's talent and dedication, noting the extensive hours she puts into creating each jacket. Kristin's designs go beyond the 49ers, with a custom Lions bomber jacket even being worn by actor Taylor Lautner at a playoff game. The impact of her work is undeniable, and the NFL is reportedly in talks with Juszczyk to turn her designs into official league merchandise.

Their efforts were rewarded as the team secured a narrow 24-21 victory, advancing to the NFC championship to face either the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the 49ers continue their championship quest, they can count on the stylish support of their significant others, led by the innovative fashion creations of Kristin Juszczyk.