44th Annual Triangle MLK, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast to Promote Unity and Social Justice

The 44th Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is scheduled to take place at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham. The event, set to commence at 7 a.m., offers a platform for unity, reconciliation, justice, and peace through its series of programs that include musical tributes, a keynote speech, and prayers. The gathering, hosted by Gerald Owens from WRAL, is sponsored by the Triangle MLK, Jr. Committee and Capitol Broadcasting Company, reinforcing the commitment to promote the values of unity and social justice that King championed during his lifetime.

United Way of Greater Triangle’s MLK Day of Service

On the same day, the United Way of Greater Triangle will celebrate MLK Day with a day of service. The event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Wake County’s Teen Center. This youth-driven experience will center the voices of young people in discussions about community service, life transitions, and the challenges of growing into adulthood in today’s world.

March for Fair Pay

The Durham City Works Union chapter of UE Local 150 is organizing a march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to advocate for fair pay for workers. The march will feature a kid zone and sign-making station at CCB Plaza, where children can participate in themed coloring activities. The children will also join the march, further underlining the inclusive nature of the MLK Day celebrations.

A Day of Remembrance and Reflection

The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast and the array of MLK Day events are a testament to the enduring impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision and teachings. The day serves as an opportunity for people from various faith communities and walks of life to come together in remembrance and reflection of King’s vision, further fostering the spirit of unity and social justice.