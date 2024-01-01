en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

4,000 Brave Freezing Waters in 121st Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
4,000 Brave Freezing Waters in 121st Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

On January 1, 2024, Brooklyn’s Coney Island Beach was alive with the spirit of courage, camaraderie, and charity, as over 4,000 individuals participated in the 121st annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day Plunge. A tradition dating back to 1903, the event serves both as a thrilling test of human endurance against the freezing waters of the Atlantic Ocean and as a beacon of community support.

Fundraising for Local Community

This year’s Polar Bear Plunge aimed to exceed the impressive $125,000 raised during the previous year’s event. The funds are directed towards local non-profit organizations situated in the southernmost part of Brooklyn, contributing to various community services and initiatives. The fundraising goal for 2024’s plunge was set at $5,000, a target that was surpassed, with the total contributions amounting to $5,813 by plunge day.

A Display of Courage and Community Spirit

The event saw a diverse group of swimmers, both local and from afar, braving the icy waves of the Atlantic. Amidst the brisk winter air and against the backdrop of the iconic boardwalk, the beachfront was awash with vibrant energy. Laughter and cheers echoed as participants warmed up on the shore before collectively charging into the ocean. The plunge served as an electrifying display of unity, marking an unforgettable start to the year.

Documenting the Frosty Tradition

The 121st annual Polar Bear Plunge was well-documented by photographers such as Paul Martinka. Images of the event were distributed by news agencies like Getty Images and Reuters, capturing the essence of the plunge with vivid shots of participants’ enthusiastic and spirited engagement in this frosty tradition. Each photo underscored the event’s dual nature: a test of endurance and a testament to community spirit.

0
Society United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run

By Rafia Tasleem

Mychal Threets: Spreading 'Library Joy' and Transforming Public Libraries Through Social Media

By Waqas Arain

Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyous Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rings in New Year with Family, Embraces Freedom and Normalcy

By Safak Costu

£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier ...
@Local News · 44 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier ...
heart comment 0
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Ring in the New Year with Royal Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Ring in the New Year with Royal Fans
2024: A Year of Political Volatility and Global Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Political Volatility and Global Challenges
In the Face of Crises and Political Disillusionment, Collective Action Shines Through

By Ebenezer Mensah

In the Face of Crises and Political Disillusionment, Collective Action Shines Through
Hoima Rings in 2024: A Celebration of Hope and Optimism Amid Global Tensions

By Israel Ojoko

Hoima Rings in 2024: A Celebration of Hope and Optimism Amid Global Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
1 min
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
1 min
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
2 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
3 mins
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
3 mins
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
3 mins
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
3 mins
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
3 mins
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
7 mins
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
41 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
53 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app