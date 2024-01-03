en English
Business

3D Printing Market to Reach USD 135.4 Billion by 2033: A Comprehensive Analysis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
3D Printing Market to Reach USD 135.4 Billion by 2033: A Comprehensive Analysis

Forecasts indicate that the Global 3D Printing Market will witness substantial growth, with anticipated profits reaching USD 24 Billion in 2024, and an impressive CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2033. The market is projected to reach an astounding USD 135.4 Billion by 2033. This growth is propelled by widespread adoption across various sectors due to the technology’s ability to produce complex, customized products and prototypes efficiently.

Market Composition

The 3D printing market comprises of various segments, including hardware manufacturers, material suppliers, software developers, service providers, and end-users. In 2023, the hardware segment was the leading player due to the pivotal role of printers and scanners in the 3D printing process. Further, the industrial 3D printer segment led in printer types, frequently utilized in industries like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing for their precision and large build volumes.

Technology and Application

The Stereolithography technology segment took the lead in 2023, valued for its high-resolution and surface finish quality. Prototyping was the prime application of 3D printing, accelerating model creation for various industries. The automotive industry emerged as the top vertical market player, leveraging 3D printing for prototyping and part production.

Material Dominance and Market Leadership

Metal emerged as the dominant material in 3D printing, prized for its precision and strength, crucial in the automotive and aerospace industries. In terms of geographical market leadership, North America held the reins with a 35% market share in 2023, fueled by robust technological infrastructure and R&D investments. Major market players include Stratasys Ltd, Materialise, EnvisionTec Inc, 3D Systems Inc, and GE Additive, among others.

Emerging Market

The Semiconductor and Electronics sector is also predicted to experience growth, with a value projection of USD 1,183.85 billion by 2032, marking a CAGR of 6.50% from 2022 to 2032.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

