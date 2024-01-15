3D Printing Job Market Sees Dynamic Shifts in Aerospace, Defence, and Security Sectors

In the final quarter of 2023, 3D printing-related job opportunities within the aerospace, defence, and security industry experienced a dynamic shift. Architecture and Engineering Occupations emerged as the dominant category, holding a 33% share of total new job postings. However, this represented a 7% decrease from the preceding quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations followed, with a significant 25% share, despite experiencing a notable quarter-over-quarter drop of 20%. Management Occupations and Production Occupations also made their presence felt with 9% and 4% shares respectively.

Aerospace Industry Leaders and Geographical Hotspots

The industry heavyweights leading the charge in terms of the volume of fresh 3D printing-related job postings included Boeing, Relativity Space, Leidos, RTX, and Lockheed Martin. Together, these titans constituted a substantial 72% of the industry's new job postings. On the geographical front, the United States reigned supreme with 58.08% of the fresh job postings, marking an increase from the previous quarter. Following in its wake were India, with a 29.42% share, and Liberia, standing at 3.75%.

Shifting Dynamics and Future Outlook

The data indicates a vibrant yet transitioning job market in 3D printing within the aerospace, defence, and security sectors, with key companies and countries making substantial contributions. This change dovetails with the global Aerospace 3D Printing market's growth projections, expected to reach a staggering USD 9.16 billion by 2030, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft components and the rising adoption of metal 3D printing technologies for aerospace parts are key growth drivers. Moreover, North America's technological advancements and extensive research and development efforts in aerospace additive manufacturing solidify its position as a leading market.

Innovation and Technological Advancements

Recent innovations are further catalyzing the industry's evolution. Airbus's Maveric, a concept aircraft featuring a blended wing body design, was manufactured using 3D printing technologies, demonstrating a commitment to exploring innovative manufacturing methods for future aerospace designs. Similarly, Norsk Titanium delivered the first flight-critical aircraft structure to GA-ASI using its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) technology, a milestone in additive manufacturing for aerospace-grade structural titanium components. The acquisition of Essentium by Nexa3D, a 3D printing company, is another noteworthy development.

In sum, the changing landscape of 3D printing-related jobs within the aerospace, defence, and security industry underscores the sector's ongoing evolution and the significant roles played by leading companies and nations. As technology advances and the demand for 3D printed components grows, the industry is set on an exciting trajectory for the future.