36th Annual West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show: A Grand Affair for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The 36th annual West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show is gearing up to captivate outdoor enthusiasts at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event, set to roll out on Friday, January 19, is a much-anticipated weekend affair that draws hunters, fishers, and nature lovers from around the region.

Advertisment

Organized by West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association

At the helm of this event is the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association (WVTHA), a non-profit organization committed to wildlife conservation and the safeguarding of hunting and fishing rights. The proceeds generated from the event are channeled towards programs that reinforce hunting, fishing, conservation efforts, and wildlife protection.

A Show of Magnitude

Advertisment

According to WVTHA spokesman Glen Jarrell, this year's show promises to be the grandest yet, with outfitters from across the United States, Canada, and South Africa participating. Visitors to the show can look forward to a broad spectrum of activities, goods, and services related to hunting, fishing, and outdoor pursuits, adding to the event's appeal.

Engaging Activities for All

The event's schedule includes a special fashion show and a Youth Outdoor Challenge that comprises archery. The fashion show, a highlight of the event, is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. Admission is priced at $12 for adults while children aged 12 and under enjoy free entry. The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show enjoys a sterling reputation and is considered among the best of its kind in the United States.