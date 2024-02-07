3.2 Magnitude Earthquake in Texas Raises Concerns

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the quiet town of Falls City in Karnes County, Texas on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor, which occurred 40 miles southeast of downtown San Antonio just after 8 p.m., was reported to have a very shallow depth of 3.6 km (2.2 mi). Miraculously, as of 10 p.m., no damage or injuries had been reported.

Repeated Seismic Activities in Karnes County

This is not the first time that Karnes County has been hit by an earthquake. The area appears to be a hotspot for seismic activity, with a series of earthquakes having occurred over the past few years. On June 15, 2019, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near Poth and Falls City. In addition, two small earthquakes, one of 3.9 magnitude and another of 3.2 magnitude, occurred 11 miles east of Jourdanton in Atascosa County last summer, fortunately leaving no reported damage.

Increasing Concerns

However, the frequency of these seismic activities has raised eyebrows and concerns. In September of the previous year, Karnes County experienced four earthquakes within a week, including the largest one with a magnitude of 4.0, centered 11 miles northeast of Falls City. This pattern of recurring earthquakes has caused alarm among residents and local authorities alike, prompting discussions about the potential risks to the region.

South Texas and the Earthquake Phenomenon

Since 2023, the Karnes region has been shaken by 2 quakes of magnitude 4.0 or above, 15 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 304 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0. There have also been 23 quakes below magnitude 2.0, which people don't normally feel. These seismic activities have triggered a wave of concern about the increase in earthquakes in South Texas. The phenomenon has raised questions about the area's geological stability and has called for further study to understand the implications of this emerging trend.