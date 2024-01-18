30 Years On: USGS Seeks Public Input on Historic Northridge Earthquake

Three decades have passed since the Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude tremor that shook Los Angeles to its core. The quake, which occurred on January 17, 1994, caused over 9,000 injuries, nearly 60 deaths, and significant property and economic damage estimated between $20 billion and $40 billion. On this solemn anniversary, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is urging those who lived through the quake to share their experiences.

USGS's 'Did you feel it?' Initiative

The USGS launched the 'Did you feel it?' system in 1999 to collect public recollections of earthquakes. These firsthand accounts provide valuable insights into the impacts of earthquakes, aiding the development of improved forecasts, emergency responses, and building codes. Despite the Northridge earthquake’s far-reaching effects on millions, the system has only received 12,309 responses so far. The USGS is calling for more individuals to contribute their experiences, given the quake's intensity and its shallow epicenter.

Unpredictable Risks of Earthquakes

Earthquakes pose significant risks, capable of triggering fires, tsunamis, landslides, or avalanches. Areas particularly vulnerable to these seismic hazards include Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico, and Washington. The Department of Homeland Security advises that during an earthquake, individuals should 'drop, cover, and hold on,' seeking shelter under sturdy furniture or moving to an interior wall away from windows.

Aftershocks and Future Quakes

Officials also caution about the hazards that can arise in the aftermath of an earthquake, including the likelihood of aftershocks. Recent tremors in Southern California and West Texas, registering magnitudes of 4.2 and 5.3 respectively, serve as reminders of the ever-present risk of seismic activity. The 30-year commemoration of the Northridge earthquake, and the call for more 'Did you feel it?' responses, underscore the need for constant vigilance and preparedness in the face of nature's unpredictability.