26 Arrests During Gasparilla Pirate Invasion: A Testament to Public Safety

As the city of Tampa, Florida, was immersed in the revelry of the 2024 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, an array of law enforcement agencies maintained a vigilant eye on public safety. A total of 26 arrests were made, underscoring the commitment of these agencies to ensure a safe, enjoyable environment for the attendees.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) reported 18 arrests during the festivities. The offenses ranged from driving under the influence (DUI) to boating under the influence (BUI) and other disturbances. Specifically, there were two DUI arrests, eight BUI arrests, and eight arrests linked to various disturbances.

Collaboration of Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies

Ensuring safety during such a large-scale event was a gargantuan task, requiring the collaboration of more than 30 law enforcement agencies. These agencies worked in unison by land, sea, and air, demonstrating an impressive commitment to protect the public against potential threats. Chief Lee Bercaw of the TPD expressed gratitude towards the officers and the assisting agencies for their role in maintaining peace during the Gasparilla festivities.

Given the maritime nature of the Gasparilla event, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) played a significant role in enforcing safety regulations. The FWC officers patrolled the waters with 72 law enforcement vessels and helicopters, making their presence known. They issued 84 boating warnings, 26 citations, and arrested eight impaired boat operators. There was only one boating accident investigation reported, a testament to the effectiveness of their patrolling efforts.