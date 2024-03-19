2024's Garden Novelties: From Honey-Apricot Roses to Wine Red Petunias

Every year, the horticultural world delights garden enthusiasts with new introductions, and 2024 is no exception. From the dramatic flair of Superbissima Wine Red petunias to the taste bud-teasing Flavorette Honey-Apricot roses, this year's offerings promise to invigorate gardens with vibrant colors, unique textures, and even flavors.

Eye-catching Annuals

Superbissima Wine Red petunias stand out with their rose-purple flowers, extensive 6-inch width, and unusual frilly edges, thriving in both containers and garden beds. Similarly, Ball Seed's Talavera Pink Tricolor coleus offers a striking appearance with its deep maroon foliage, toothed yellow margins, and hot pink center patterns, proving to be a resilient choice for both sun and shade gardens.

Additionally, the Beacon Pink Lipstick impatiens dazzle with their robust growth and continuous bloom from spring through mid-fall, showcasing resilience to downy mildew and adaptability to partial sun or shade conditions.

Perennial Pleasures

Introducing a touch of the dramatic, Darwin Perennials' Ocean Sunset Orange Glow ice plant features the largest blooms among ice plants, with a high flower count per plant, in a radiant orange with yellow centers and hot pink edges.

Monrovia's "See You Tomorrow" Daylilies redefine the daylily paradigm with yellow blossoms that linger for five days, offering a prolonged display of beauty. For edible garden enthusiasts, Proven Winners' Flavorette Honey-Apricot shrub rose presents an innovative option, blending superior disease resistance with sweet, fruity-tasting blooms suitable for enhancing salads and desserts.

Knockout Roses Expand Their Family

Star Roses and Plants introduces two new members to the Knockout Roses family: Easy Bee-zy and Orange Glow. Easy Bee-zy attracts pollinators with its single yellow flowers and light, citrus fragrance, while Orange Glow impresses with double orange flowers tinged with yellow and pink.

Both varieties promise abundant, continuous blooms when planted in full sun, adding to the legacy of the Knockout Roses' renowned resilience and beauty.

As gardens across the globe prepare to welcome these novelties, the anticipation of transforming outdoor spaces with these captivating new plants is palpable. Whether attracted to the aesthetic appeal, the resistance to common garden challenges, or the lure of edible florals, gardeners in 2024 have a plethora of exciting options to explore, promising a year of enriched landscapes and bountiful blooms.