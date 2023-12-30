en English
Asia

2024: Year of New Horizons in International Travel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 am EST
2024: Year of New Horizons in International Travel

As the world opens its doors again following the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are setting their sights on new horizons. The year 2024 is predicted to be a milestone for international travel, with American tourists in particular seeking to explore destinations beyond the traditional European cities of London, Paris, and Rome. Experts anticipate a surge in visits to Asian cities and less frequented European locales, signaling a shift in travel patterns and preferences.

Asia Beckons American Travelers

Asian cities are rapidly emerging as top international destinations for U.S. travelers. Tokyo and Seoul are currently leading as the most sought-after hot spots, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei City, Osaka, and Kyoto also enjoying popularity. This surge in interest towards Asia is attributed to several factors: the reopening of international borders following strict COVID-19 measures, a robust U.S. dollar providing more purchasing power, and the entry of more budget airlines offering affordable flights.

Web searches for Hong Kong and Shanghai have significantly increased, indicating a pent-up demand for travel to these regions. Japan, in particular, has seen an exponential increase in search traffic, with cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto ranking highly among both U.S. and non-U.S. travelers.

Europe’s Less Frequented Gems Gain Traction

While the allure of Europe’s iconic cities remains, overcrowding in these traditional hubs has led to a rise in popularity for lesser-known destinations. Cities like Stockholm, Budapest, Helsinki, and Prague are attracting more visitors, offering unique cultural experiences without the tourist throngs.

Anticipated Travel Costs & Trends for 2024

Despite the shift in destination preferences, the cost of travel, particularly airfare, is expected to rise. Airfare to Asia is predicted to see a 45% increase compared to 2019. This trend, however, does not seem to deter travel enthusiasts, with a 13% year-over-year increase in searches for international flights, despite prices being about 10% higher on average.

The year 2024 is shaping up to be a year of grand revival for the travel industry, with international destinations, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, attracting significant interest. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that global air travel volume will exceed pre-COVID-19 levels in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region making a full recovery. This resurgence in travel is not just a short-term phenomenon but reflects a broader desire for overseas exploration, with travelers eager to embrace new experiences and destinations.

Asia Travel & Tourism United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

