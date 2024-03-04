2024 William T. Pecora Award: Celebrating Innovators in Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

The annual William T. Pecora Award, a prestigious recognition in the field of remote sensing and Earth observation, is now accepting nominations for its 2024 cycle. This accolade honors individuals or teams making exceptional contributions to our understanding of Earth through satellite or aerial data, impacting education, policy-making, and disaster response efforts globally.

Legacy of Leadership

Established in 1974, the award commemorates Dr. William T. Pecora's pioneering efforts in civil remote sensing. As a former Director of the U.S. Geological Survey and an Under Secretary at the Department of the Interior, Dr. Pecora played a crucial role in the birth of the Landsat satellite program, thereby laying the foundation for modern Earth observation. Jointly sponsored by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the award continues to inspire innovation and excellence in the field.

Eligibility and Nomination Process

Nominations for the 2024 Pecora Award are open to both national and international candidates, inviting a diverse pool of talents who have leveraged remote sensing to offer significant insights into our planet's complex systems. Prospective nominees are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and submission guidelines available on the William T. Pecora Awards webpage. The deadline for submission is May 15, 2024, and inquiries can be directed to the committee at pecora@usgs.gov.

Impacting Future Generations

The Pecora Award not only acknowledges past achievements but also aims to motivate future generations of scientists, educators, and policymakers. By recognizing the work of those who use technology to better understand and protect our world, the award emphasizes the critical role of remote sensing in addressing environmental challenges, enhancing educational frameworks, and supporting emergency response to natural and human-induced disasters.

This recognition serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Dr. Pecora and the ongoing importance of satellite and aerial remote sensing in global environmental stewardship. As we look forward to the announcement of the 2024 awardees, the significance of their contributions to our collective knowledge and well-being cannot be overstated. Their work not only advances scientific understanding but also fosters a more informed and responsive global community in the face of Earth's most pressing challenges.