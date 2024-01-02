en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

2024 Veteran Event Schedules and Services Announced by Various Organizations

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
2024 Veteran Event Schedules and Services Announced by Various Organizations

In a heartening development, veteran organizations across the country have made public their event schedules and services for the year 2024. These initiatives, aimed at offering a robust support system for veterans, include a range of activities, meetings, and programs.

West Manchester American Legion Post 655: A Culinary Delight

Starting March 21, 2024, the West Manchester American Legion Post 655 is reviving its popular pork chop dinners and cruise-ins. The event promises to bring together veterans in an atmosphere of camaraderie and shared experiences.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322: A Hub of Activities

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322 has a flurry of activities lined up. The post hosts weekly games and card matches that facilitate interaction among members and invited guests. A highlight is the New Year’s Eve Bash, a festive gathering that ushers in the New Year with a bang. Certain events, such as euchre and Senior Fun Bunch, are open to the public, broadening the scope of engagement.

Brookville VFW Post 3288 and Eaton VFW Post 8066: Social Gatherings and More

The Brookville VFW Post 3288 and Eaton VFW Post 8066 are known for their social gatherings and weekly activities. These include meals and karaoke sessions that provide a fun and relaxed environment for veterans to connect and support each other.

New Paris American Legion Post 360: Entertainment and Competition

The New Paris American Legion Post 360 is offering weekend entertainment and a monthly euchre tournament. Open to the public, these events provide a platform for veterans to engage with the wider community.

Camden VFW Post 1577 and New Lebanon American Legion Post 762: Regular Hours and Meals

Camden VFW Post 1577 and New Lebanon American Legion Post 762 maintain regular canteen hours and meals, ensuring veterans have a constant place to gather and bond. The New Lebanon post also offers breakfast on Saturdays, a welcome weekend treat.

Disabled American Veterans: Monthly Meetings

Disabled American Veterans holds monthly meetings at American Legion Post 322, providing a forum for veterans to discuss relevant issues and share experiences. The organization plays a crucial role in advocating for the rights and benefits of disabled veterans.

Preble County Veteran Services: Aiding Veterans Beyond the Battlefield

Preble County Veteran Services offers several initiatives to support veterans. It provides ID cards for honorably discharged veterans, ensuring they have proper identification. Moreover, it has partnered with local dentists to launch a preventive dental program, addressing a critical aspect of veterans’ health often overlooked.

Contact information for hall rentals, membership inquiries, and service programs is readily available for each post, making it easier for veterans to engage with these organizations and benefit from their services.

0
Society United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures

By Salman Khan

Dave Costa, USPS Letter Carrier, Retires after 56 Years of Service

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County Rebrands to Expand Reach

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Canadian Blood Services Grapples with Dire Blood Shortage as 2024 Begins

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Community United: Welcoming 2024 with Faith, Service, and Resolution ...
@Society · 20 mins
A Community United: Welcoming 2024 with Faith, Service, and Resolution ...
heart comment 0
Body Positivity: The Missing Middle-aged Women and the Need for Greater Representation

By Rafia Tasleem

Body Positivity: The Missing Middle-aged Women and the Need for Greater Representation
Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media’s Influence on Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media's Influence on Identity
Paper Crane Project: A Beacon of Hope for Communities Affected by Violence

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Paper Crane Project: A Beacon of Hope for Communities Affected by Violence
Montreal’s Oldest Homeless Aid Organization Faces Financial Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal's Oldest Homeless Aid Organization Faces Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
8 seconds
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
13 seconds
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
15 seconds
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
29 seconds
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
30 seconds
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
New York Jets Release Running Back Dalvin Cook After Poor Season Performance
36 seconds
New York Jets Release Running Back Dalvin Cook After Poor Season Performance
Wrestling World in Flux: WWE Releases Stir Up Free Agent Market
37 seconds
Wrestling World in Flux: WWE Releases Stir Up Free Agent Market
Illinois DCFS Grapples with Challenges: A Look at the Past, Present, and Future
54 seconds
Illinois DCFS Grapples with Challenges: A Look at the Past, Present, and Future
Liverpool Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Newcastle United under Anfield Lights
2 mins
Liverpool Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Newcastle United under Anfield Lights
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app