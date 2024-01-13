2024 Ushers in a Wave of New Hotel Openings Across the U.S.

As we traverse into 2024, the U.S. hotel industry is abuzz with an exciting lineup of new property launches. From Las Vegas to Orlando, these new establishments promise varied and rich experiences, catering to the diverse needs of travelers.

Bringing Luxury and Leisure to Las Vegas and Orlando

Las Vegas, renowned for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene, welcomed a new addition in December 2023—the Durango Casino & Resort. This property boasts of an expansive pool, a well-equipped sports betting complex, an 83,000-square-foot casino, and a plethora of dining options. Meanwhile, early 2024 will witness the grand opening of a hotel within Evermore Orlando Resort. Located just miles from Walt Disney World, this hotel offers a tropical beach, a lagoon, an outdoor pool, golf courses, and a spa, creating a perfect getaway for families and leisure travelers.

Food, Comfort, and Adventure Across America

The first quarter of the year also heralds the arrival of a hotel in partnership with ‘Iron Chef’ Masaharu Morimoto, promising a gastronomic delight for food enthusiasts. In Bellevue, IHG Hotels & Resorts is set to open a new property, adding to the city’s growing hospitality sector. Travelers seeking adventure and nature can look forward to June 2024 when the EVEN Hotel Bozeman International Airport opens its doors near the picturesque Yellowstone National Park. Meanwhile, the Cataloochee Ranch in Haywood County is preparing for a March reopening with redesigned interiors and new dining experiences. Hemlock Neversink, a part of Foster Supply Hospitality in New York, offers an immersive nature experience with its trails, wellness classes, and a plant-centric restaurant.

New Resorts and Boutique Hotels on the Horizon

In the north of Scribner’s Catskills Lodge, The Rounds at Scribner’s is poised to open, featuring 11 private lodges. A newly re-imagined resort on Manasota Key, Florida, which opened in December 2023, is ready to entice visitors with its wide array of amenities and activities. Early 2024 holds the promise of Denver’s Urban Cowboy, a boutique hotel, opening its doors to guests. The last quarter of the year will see the launch of the Fidelity Hotel in a historic building in Cleveland. These openings reflect the hotel industry’s robust growth and the diverse experiences available to travelers across the country.