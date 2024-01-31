2024 US Spring Forecast: 'In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb'

The phrase 'In like a lion out like a lamb,' traditionally associated with March, is predicted to hold true for some regions of the United States as meteorological spring commences. Eastern parts of the country are poised for a 'stormy pattern' from late February into the initial days of March, as suggested by AccuWeather's seasoned long-range forecaster, Paul Pastelok. However, he also warns that this pattern will not blanket the entirety of the nation.

Spring Forecast 2024: East Coast in the Eye of the Storm

AccuWeather's 2024 US spring forecast predicts a turbulent phase for the Eastern US, right at the start of the meteorological spring. The forecast hints at the possibility of snowstorms and substantial snowfall in the East through the first half of March, succeeded by a warmup during the latter half of the month. The average temperature from March through May is expected to be approximately 1 to 2 degrees above the historical averages across most of the East Coast.

Spring Weather Phenomena: Twisters and El Niño

Alongside the forecast of stormy weather as meteorological spring unfolds, the report also explores the potential for twisters in the infamous Tornado Alley and the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon. The El Niño effect could potentially induce an earlier spring arrival in specific states, while also elevating the threat of powerful tornadoes during the upcoming US spring season.

The Uneven Weather Pattern

While the Eastern US gears up for stormy weather, Pastelok's forecast does not assert a universal pattern across the country. The western and central regions could experience significantly different weather conditions, emphasizing the vast and varied climatic aspects of the United States. As we step into meteorological spring, the country stands at the intersection of the remaining winter chill and the approaching warmth of spring, a period of transition that often brings with it dramatic weather shifts.