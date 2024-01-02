2024: The Year of Cicadas and Celestial Discoveries

The year 2024 is poised on the brink of several momentous events, a presidential election, a total solar eclipse, and a rare natural spectacle involving cicadas. Dr. Gene Kritsky, a respected cicada expert, has underscored that 2024 will witness the simultaneous emergence of two distinct cicada broods, an extraordinary event that occurs once every 221 years. The last such occurrence can be traced back to 1803, during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson and the Lewis and Clark expedition.

The Cicada Broods of 2024

As spring ushers in late April and early May, the United States will experience an exceptional natural phenomenon. Brood XIII, following a 17-year cycle, will emerge in northern Illinois, and Brood XIX, on a 13-year cycle, will make its appearance in parts of the southeastern United States. Although Cincinnati witnessed a massive cicada emergence in 2021, the city is not expected to see a similar event this year. However, the 2024 emergence is likely to affect areas in Illinois, Missouri, and other southern states, as indicated by historical emergence patterns. On a distribution map provided by Kritsky on cicadasafari.org, areas to be affected by this emergence are marked by blue dots for Brood XIII and red dots for Brood XIX.

Significance of the Dual Emergence

The simultaneous emergence of these two broods is an exceptional event, an oddity of nature that unfolds once every 221 years. Such a rare phenomenon offers a unique opportunity for scientists and nature enthusiasts alike to observe and study these insects’ behaviors and their impact on the local ecosystem. The observations and data gathered during this period could provide valuable insights into the life cycle of these fascinating creatures and their role in maintaining ecological balance.

The Role of Astronomy in 2024

Apart from the natural spectacle of the cicadas, 2024 is also set to witness significant advances in the field of astronomy. Astronomers at the University of Amsterdam have recently discovered four new eclipsing accreting ultracompact binaries, designated ZTF20aabowdt, ZTF18acgmwpt, ZTF19abugzba, and ZTF21abbxnbm, with orbital periods between 25.92 and 56.16 minutes. These findings could potentially enhance our understanding of the final fate of merging white dwarf binary stars. Therefore, the year 2024 promises to be a year of significant scientific and natural events, making it a noteworthy year in the annals of history.