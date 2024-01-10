en English
Golf

2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course

The 2024 Sony Open, one of the most anticipated events on the professional golf calendar, is ready to swing into action on Thursday, January 11, drawing to a close on Sunday, January 14. The scenic Waialae Golf Course in Honolulu, Hawaii, will serve as the backdrop to this fierce competition featuring 156 prominent players. A staggering $8.3 million purse is up for grabs, with the triumphant golfer pocketing $1.49 million.

Broadcasting Details

The Golf Channel will be the primary broadcaster, covering the first three rounds from 7:10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, and the concluding round from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. NBC is slated to air the final round on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, with the Golf Channel broadcasting the remainder of the tournament. For those who prefer streaming, ESPN+ will be showing live footage, featuring tee shots of selected groups from 12 to 7 p.m. ET during the opening three rounds, and coverage of the Sunday final round from 1 to 8 p.m. ET.

Radio Coverage

PGA Tour Radio SiriusXM and PGA Tour.com/liveaudio will offer in-depth radio commentary from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. This auditory eyewitness account allows fans to follow the unfolding drama even when they cannot be glued to their screens.

Participants and Schedule

Some of the top-ranked contenders gracing the greens include Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia. Featured groups include Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose, who will kick off the first round on Thursday at 12:50 p.m. ET. Defending champion Si Woo Kim and past winners Hideki Matsuyama and Jimmy Walker are among those expected to make a strong showing. Dark horse Corey Conners, despite being a 33-1 longshot, is predicted to make a significant impact, thanks to his impressive record at the Sony Open and superior ball-striking abilities.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

