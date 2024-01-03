2024 NDAA: A Strategic Shift Towards Domestic Processing of Critical Minerals

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) has been enacted, bringing a strategic shift in the United States’ approach towards the sourcing and processing of critical minerals. The newly passed law demands the Department of Defense to present a comprehensive report on the domestic processing of seafloor polymetallic nodules, a topic that has gained considerable attention amid rising concerns over resource security, by March 1, 2024.

Addressing the Critical Mineral Challenge

The NDAA’s provisions resonate with the urgency to establish a reliable supply chain for critical and strategic minerals and materials. These minerals are key elements in the manufacturing of batteries and electric vehicles, sectors currently grappling with supply uncertainties due to their dependence on imports. The emphasis on securing compliant sources aligns with the Inflation Reduction Act’s guidelines, which offer incentives for maintaining supply chain integrity.

Unveiling Domestic Capabilities

The Department of Defense’s report will delve into the current resources and controlling parties involved in securing seabed resources of polymetallic nodules, offering an in-depth view of the present landscape. Furthermore, it will evaluate the nation’s capabilities in deep-sea mining and material processing, uncovering the potential for domestic sourcing of these critical resources.

A Roadmap for the Future

The report will not just be an assessment but will also serve as a roadmap recommending innovative ways for sourcing and processing critical minerals. This roadmap will aim to reduce reliance on foreign sources, particularly those viewed as adversaries, and bolster domestic competencies. The inclusion of deep-sea mining as a potential avenue underscores the growing interest in exploring uncharted territories for resource extraction.

Welcoming the passage of the NDAA, TMC the metals company Inc., an explorer of a large undeveloped source of these critical metals, recognizes the far-reaching implications of this initiative for their operations and the broader industry.