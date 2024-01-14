en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

2024 MLK Walk & Celebration Honors 10-year Anniversary of Crossroads Memorial

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
2024 MLK Walk & Celebration Honors 10-year Anniversary of Crossroads Memorial

With profound respect and reverence, the city of San Marcos is gearing up to honor one of America’s iconic civil rights leaders with the 2024 MLK Walk & Celebration. The event, scheduled for Monday, marks a significant milestone – the 10-year anniversary of the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial dedication, a poignant symbol of unity and shared vision between two influential figures of American history.

Re-Dedication Event Launches the Celebration

The commemoration will kick-off at 9 a.m. with a re-dedication event at the corner of LBJ and MLK Streets. Hosted by the City of San Marcos Arts Commission, it is set to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial, a landmark that eloquently encapsulates the intersecting paths of Lyndon B. Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony and MLK Walk

Following the evocative re-dedication, the Dunbar Heritage Association will conduct a Wreath-laying Ceremony at 9:30 a.m., honouring the vision and sacrifices of the civil rights icon. The MLK Walk will commence immediately after the ceremony, tracing a silent path through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood. The Walk, a tradition deeply embedded in the city’s fabric, serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles endured and victories won in the quest for equality.

Culmination at the Historic Hays County Courthouse

The walk concludes at the Historic Hays County Courthouse, where a brief program including a keynote address will be held on the Courthouse grounds. The ceremony will shine a light on King’s timeless message of justice, equality, and non-violence, resonating with attendees and inspiring continued commitment to his dream.

Reception at Dunbar Recreation Center

The celebration concludes with a reception at the Dunbar Recreation Center, located at 801 MLK Dr. Due to anticipated extremely cold temperatures, this year’s celebration has seen a departure from the traditional inclusion of vendors, food, and music on the Courthouse grounds. Instead, the warmth and camaraderie of the occasion will be encapsulated within the walls of the Dunbar Recreation Center.

0
Society United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
1 hour ago
Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels
In the heart of Athens, a beacon of hope and dignity emerges for the city’s homeless population. Vicky Arali, a single working mother, has founded an innovative initiative named Immortaliting – born out of her brief experience with homelessness, a trying episode that lasted four days but left an enduring imprint. Bringing Dignity on Wheels
Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
3 hours ago
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
Hong Kong Parents Share Child Images Without Consent, Reveals Survey
3 hours ago
Hong Kong Parents Share Child Images Without Consent, Reveals Survey
Taylor Swift and the Art of Winning Over a Partner's Family
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift and the Art of Winning Over a Partner's Family
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
2 hours ago
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
Actor Olarotimi Fakunle on Fatherhood: An Intimate Look into His Family Life
2 hours ago
Actor Olarotimi Fakunle on Fatherhood: An Intimate Look into His Family Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
58 seconds
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
1 min
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
2 mins
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
2 mins
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
2 mins
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
4 mins
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
4 mins
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
4 mins
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
4 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
40 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app