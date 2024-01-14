2024 MLK Walk & Celebration Honors 10-year Anniversary of Crossroads Memorial

With profound respect and reverence, the city of San Marcos is gearing up to honor one of America’s iconic civil rights leaders with the 2024 MLK Walk & Celebration. The event, scheduled for Monday, marks a significant milestone – the 10-year anniversary of the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial dedication, a poignant symbol of unity and shared vision between two influential figures of American history.

Re-Dedication Event Launches the Celebration

The commemoration will kick-off at 9 a.m. with a re-dedication event at the corner of LBJ and MLK Streets. Hosted by the City of San Marcos Arts Commission, it is set to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial, a landmark that eloquently encapsulates the intersecting paths of Lyndon B. Johnson and Martin Luther King Jr.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony and MLK Walk

Following the evocative re-dedication, the Dunbar Heritage Association will conduct a Wreath-laying Ceremony at 9:30 a.m., honouring the vision and sacrifices of the civil rights icon. The MLK Walk will commence immediately after the ceremony, tracing a silent path through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood. The Walk, a tradition deeply embedded in the city’s fabric, serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles endured and victories won in the quest for equality.

Culmination at the Historic Hays County Courthouse

The walk concludes at the Historic Hays County Courthouse, where a brief program including a keynote address will be held on the Courthouse grounds. The ceremony will shine a light on King’s timeless message of justice, equality, and non-violence, resonating with attendees and inspiring continued commitment to his dream.

Reception at Dunbar Recreation Center

The celebration concludes with a reception at the Dunbar Recreation Center, located at 801 MLK Dr. Due to anticipated extremely cold temperatures, this year’s celebration has seen a departure from the traditional inclusion of vendors, food, and music on the Courthouse grounds. Instead, the warmth and camaraderie of the occasion will be encapsulated within the walls of the Dunbar Recreation Center.