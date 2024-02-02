2024 Layoffs Sweep Tech Giants: Survival Guide for Affected Workers

The dawn of 2024 has brought with it notable layoffs across a range of industries, the most significant of which have occurred within the ranks of tech giants Google, Amazon, and financial powerhouse, Citigroup. Google's cutbacks have hit its engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, while Amazon has seen reductions in its Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch, and Audible divisions. Citigroup has felt the weight of a 10% reduction in its workforce as part of a corporate restructuring strategy.

Contrasting National Data

Despite these significant layoffs, the U.S. Department of Labor reports indicate that job cuts remain near historic lows. Interestingly, the stigma traditionally associated with layoffs has lessened. The narrative surrounding job loss has evolved, with a shift towards acknowledging the unpredictability of the corporate landscape.

Expert Advice for Those Affected

For those affected by these layoffs, experts advise several practical steps to safeguard their financial stability and reinitiate their job search. Reviewing severance packages, calculating unused time off, understanding the details of the last paycheck, and promptly filing for unemployment benefits are crucial first steps.

Legal assistance can prove beneficial in negotiating severance terms, particularly with regards to non-compete clauses. Consulting with an accountant to garner tax advice on severance pay, and managing healthcare needs before benefit changes take effect, is also recommended.

Those with active 401(k) loans are advised to verify the repayment requirements following their layoffs. In the digital age, technology such as social media and job search sites can expedite the job search process. Experts suggest an open-mind towards roles that may not have been previously considered, thus broadening the scope of potential employment.

Looking Forward

As we navigate through 2024, the corporate world remains in a state of flux. Companies such as Okta, Zoom, Block, PayPal, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, and TikTok are likely to face changes, with workforce reduction being a potential route. It is essential to remain informed, prepared, and adaptable to navigate this unpredictable landscape.