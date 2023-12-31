en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

2024 Intellectual Property Forecast: Key Cases and Trends to Watch

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 3:09 pm EST
2024 Intellectual Property Forecast: Key Cases and Trends to Watch

As the clock ticks towards 2024, the intellectual property (IP) landscape is bracing for a year of significant legal shifts and trends. Legal experts from the IPWatchdog community have shared their insights on what to anticipate in the coming months, with an array of cases and potential legislation poised to impact the IP world significantly.

Patent Legislation and Administrative Policies

Alden Abbott from the Mercatus Center predicts an impasse in patent legislation and a continuation of anti-patent policies from the Biden Administration. This forecast underscores the intersection between politics and law, where policy decisions can hold substantial implications for IP rights and enforcement.

Supreme Court Spotlight

The Supreme Court’s decisions in two cases – Warner Chappell Music Inc. v. Nealy and Vidal v. Elster – have drawn particular attention. These rulings could set notable precedents, with far-reaching implications for copyright and trademark law alike.

Case Highlights: Trademark Law

Megan Bannigan from Debevoise & Plimpton flags the Penn State v. Vintage Brands case as one to watch. The outcome could profoundly impact trademark licensing and usage, especially for university brands. This case illustrates the importance of licensing agreements in safeguarding brand identity and value.

Trade Dress and AI: New Frontiers

Lori Cohen from Womble Bond Dickinson points to The Guitar Hotel’s success in trademarking its unique guitar-shaped hotel design as inherently distinctive, potentially paving the way for future trade dress cases. Meanwhile, Andrew Gray from Morgan Lewis underscores the emerging role of artificial intelligence (AI) in IP, especially in relation to the licensing of training data and the rights of AI-generated works. These trends highlight the evolving nature of IP, as it adapts to technological advancements and innovative business practices.

National Security and Competitiveness in IP Policy

Robert Greenspoon from Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig emphasizes the intersection of national security and competitiveness in IP policy. The strategic use of Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) challenges by China brings a geopolitical dimension to IP, underscoring the global stakes in these debates. As the IP community welcomes 2024, these developments will be closely monitored, shaping the dialogue and direction of IP law in the new year.

0
United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Global New Year 2024 Celebrations: A Testament to Hope and Renewal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

El Niño and Climate Change: A Tandem Shaping Extreme Weather Globally

By BNN Correspondents

Legendary Comedian Shecky Greene Passes Away at 97

By Ebenezer Mensah

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review ...
@Business · 9 mins
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review ...
heart comment 0
Wall Street’s Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023

By Nitish Verma

Wall Street's Misguided Predictions: The Unforeseen Economic Boom of 2023
‘What If…?’ Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel’s Obscure Corners

By BNN Correspondents

'What If...?' Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel's Obscure Corners
From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry’s Remarkable Comeback

By Ebenezer Mensah

From Extinction to Resurgence: The Vinyl Records Industry's Remarkable Comeback
Christina Aguilera Kicks Off Her Second Las Vegas Residency in Style

By BNN Correspondents

Christina Aguilera Kicks Off Her Second Las Vegas Residency in Style
Latest Headlines
World News
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
26 seconds
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
2 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
6 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
7 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
7 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
9 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
17 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
18 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app