Automotive

2024 Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent: A Battle of Mid-size SUVs

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
2024 Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent: A Battle of Mid-size SUVs

The 2024 Honda Pilot and the 2024 Subaru Ascent, two mid-sized, 3-row SUVs, step into the limelight as they cater to varied preferences while championing reliability and capability. With their unique strengths, they both have managed to carve a niche for themselves in the competitive SUV market.

2024 Honda Pilot: Power Meets Capability

The 2024 Honda Pilot has undergone a significant makeover, setting a new benchmark for rugged SUVs. It excels in off-road conditions, especially in the TrailSport trim, which features steel skid plates, extra ground clearance, and a TrailWatch Camera System. The TrailSport edition also packs a punch with a 285-horsepower V6 engine, capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds. To enhance its driver safety features, the Pilot includes advanced technology as part of the Honda Sensing Suite. Starting at $37,090, the Pilot offers room for eight passengers. However, the TrailSport version seats seven due to the inclusion of second-row captain’s chairs.

2024 Subaru Ascent: Safety First

The 2024 Subaru Ascent, priced at $34,195, offers seating for eight people across eight trim levels. It comes with standard all-wheel drive (AWD) and has been honored with a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the IIHS and a 5-Star overall safety rating from NHTSA. Featuring the EyeSight safety technologies and an available Harman Kardon sound system, the Ascent might not be the fastest or largest SUV, but it is lauded for its capability in adverse weather conditions and its comfortable interior.

Head-to-Head: The Final Verdict

Both the Honda Pilot and the Subaru Ascent boast of strong brand loyalty, nearly identical EPA combined fuel economy ratings, and equal warranty protection. However, the Pilot offers more power and space, albeit at a higher price point. If power and off-road capabilities are your top priorities, the Honda Pilot emerges as a strong contender. But for those who value safety features and all-weather capabilities, the Subaru Ascent holds its ground firmly.

Automotive United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

