en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count: A Call for Volunteers

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count: A Call for Volunteers

In a call to action, the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC) is inviting volunteers to aid in the 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count, a pivotal annual event that takes place on January 24, 2024, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The count seeks to provide an accurate snapshot of individuals and families grappling with homelessness on a particular day, data that is indispensable in shaping the future of local homeless services, securing funding, and enhancing public awareness.

Volunteers: The Backbone of the Count

The success of the count lies largely in the hands of volunteers who will canvas various routes across Santa Barbara County and conduct brief surveys. All volunteers must undergo a training session before the event, with options for online or in-person sessions, scheduled from January 16th to 19th. In a bid to include a wider volunteer base, Spanish language training is also available.

Registration Deadline and Process

Prospective volunteers can register until January 19, 2024, either independently or as part of teams. The process is straightforward, designed to encourage maximum participation in this crucial event.

Impact on Local Homeless Services and Funding

Jett Black-Maertz, a representative from the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department, stressed the significance of the Point-In-Time Count in molding services and securing necessary funding. The CoC Program, supported by the County, focuses on eradicating homelessness through a multi-pronged approach that includes promoting rapid rehousing, advocating for mainstream programs, and aiding self-sufficiency for those in need. The County also endorses the Coordinated Entry System, a strategy designed to facilitate smooth access to suitable resources for those experiencing homelessness.

0
Society United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
2 mins ago
Winnipeg's Animal Food Bank Faces Surge in Aid Requests Amid Economic Strains
In the frosty heart of Winnipeg, an organization dedicated to ensuring that pets don’t go hungry is grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand. The Animal Food Bank, a lifeline for families struggling to feed their treasured pets, has reported a sudden spike in calls for help. As of a recent Thursday morning, the organization
Winnipeg's Animal Food Bank Faces Surge in Aid Requests Amid Economic Strains
Nayanthara Lauds Husband's Support Amidst Brand Success and Film Controversy
48 mins ago
Nayanthara Lauds Husband's Support Amidst Brand Success and Film Controversy
ITV News Highlights: Vote of No Confidence Looms for Jersey's Chief Minister
56 mins ago
ITV News Highlights: Vote of No Confidence Looms for Jersey's Chief Minister
Denver's ¡Viva! Streets Postponed till 2025 Amid Permit and Traffic Control Challenges
2 mins ago
Denver's ¡Viva! Streets Postponed till 2025 Amid Permit and Traffic Control Challenges
Redcar and Cleveland Council Grapples with Rising Number of Vulnerable Children
46 mins ago
Redcar and Cleveland Council Grapples with Rising Number of Vulnerable Children
Mysterious Drone Drops Adult Toys in Oklahoma Town; Police Intervene
47 mins ago
Mysterious Drone Drops Adult Toys in Oklahoma Town; Police Intervene
Latest Headlines
World News
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
45 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
1 min
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
1 min
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
2 mins
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
2 mins
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
2 mins
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
2 mins
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
2 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
3 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
50 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app