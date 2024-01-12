2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count: A Call for Volunteers

In a call to action, the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC) is inviting volunteers to aid in the 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count, a pivotal annual event that takes place on January 24, 2024, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The count seeks to provide an accurate snapshot of individuals and families grappling with homelessness on a particular day, data that is indispensable in shaping the future of local homeless services, securing funding, and enhancing public awareness.

Volunteers: The Backbone of the Count

The success of the count lies largely in the hands of volunteers who will canvas various routes across Santa Barbara County and conduct brief surveys. All volunteers must undergo a training session before the event, with options for online or in-person sessions, scheduled from January 16th to 19th. In a bid to include a wider volunteer base, Spanish language training is also available.

Registration Deadline and Process

Prospective volunteers can register until January 19, 2024, either independently or as part of teams. The process is straightforward, designed to encourage maximum participation in this crucial event.

Impact on Local Homeless Services and Funding

Jett Black-Maertz, a representative from the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department, stressed the significance of the Point-In-Time Count in molding services and securing necessary funding. The CoC Program, supported by the County, focuses on eradicating homelessness through a multi-pronged approach that includes promoting rapid rehousing, advocating for mainstream programs, and aiding self-sufficiency for those in need. The County also endorses the Coordinated Entry System, a strategy designed to facilitate smooth access to suitable resources for those experiencing homelessness.