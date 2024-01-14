en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
2024 Financial Markets: Navigating Through Stormy Seas

In 2024, the financial markets are bracing for a tempestuous year, a stark contrast from a ‘Goldilocks’ scenario characterized by a balanced equation of no recession, moderated inflation, and diminished interest rates. Unpredictability is likely to be the new normal with heightened volatility, geopolitical unease, and political instability acting as catalysts to increased uncertainty.

The ‘Magnificent 7’ and the Tech Bubble

The erstwhile strategy of concentrated investments in the ‘Magnificent 7’ – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla, yielded substantial gains, but the sustainability of this approach is now questionable. With the S&P 500 teetering at all-time highs, concerns over a possible tech bubble are casting long shadows over market sentiment, heavily influenced by speculation around Federal Reserve’s actions on interest rates.

The Goldilocks Scenario: A Hazy Mirage?

For a Goldilocks scenario to materialize, a series of events must transpire in harmonious synchrony: inflation needs to decelerate, wages must ascend, and consumer spending must remain robust. The Federal Reserve’s decisions on interest rates, potentially swayed by the ghost of 1970s inflation mishaps and future debt monetization, will play a pivotal role. However, the current market liquidity, undermined by Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening, and bank credit tightening, paints a grim picture.

Corporate Earnings and the Market Rally

Corporate earnings are forecasted to maintain their strength in Q4, but history indicates a peak during Federal Reserve pauses and a subsequent drop in recessions. A market rally seems plausible only if the Federal Reserve injects liquidity and reduces interest rates. Yet, this monetary easing may not transpire until the later part of the year. The prevalent consensus underscores that a recession is not averted, merely postponed.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
59 seconds ago
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
In a significant economic recovery, the Philippines has seen a substantial drop in its unemployment rate, hitting the lowest level since 2005. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva announced that the rate plummeted from 4.2% in October 2023 to 3.6% in November 2023. These figures present a stark contrast to the 22.4% youth unemployment rate recorded
Philippines Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2005 Amid Economic Recovery
Comprehensive Daily Roundup: From Financial Updates to Lifestyle Tips
5 mins ago
Comprehensive Daily Roundup: From Financial Updates to Lifestyle Tips
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects
5 mins ago
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects
Pole Star Gallery: A New Beacon for Local Artists in Keswick
1 min ago
Pole Star Gallery: A New Beacon for Local Artists in Keswick
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
4 mins ago
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
Vistara's CEO on Airfare Pricing and Merger with Air India: A Balanced Equation
5 mins ago
Vistara's CEO on Airfare Pricing and Merger with Air India: A Balanced Equation
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
15 seconds
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
35 seconds
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
41 seconds
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
55 seconds
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
1 min
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
2 mins
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
3 mins
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
3 mins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
59 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app