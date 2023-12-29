en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Financial Forecast: A Weakening Dollar, Rising Yen, and Calming Equity Market

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
2024 Financial Forecast: A Weakening Dollar, Rising Yen, and Calming Equity Market

As 2023 draws to a close, the financial world is abuzz with predictions and analyses for 2024. Contrary to earlier forecasts that stocks would decline and bonds would ascend, the markets have largely defied these expectations. The anticipated economic recession, a measure by the Federal Reserve to counter inflation, did not occur, leaving financial strategists, including those from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, to reassess their predictions.

Shifting Sands of Global Markets

The financial performance of Chinese stocks wasn’t as lucrative as predicted, causing a stir among investors. Conversely, the spotlight is now on the U.S. dollar. Analysts predict a weakening in 2024, driven by cuts in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the potential for a ‘soft landing’ of the U.S. economy. However, some financial giants, including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC, foresee a possibility of the dollar strengthening if other economies are compelled to slash their rates more considerably.

Japanese Yen and U.S. Bonds

In the Far East, the Japanese yen is expected to appreciate as the Bank of Japan signals an upward adjustment of rates. Meanwhile, U.S. bond strategists have been quick to amend their forecasts. The median prediction now places the 10-year Treasury yield at 3.98% by the end of 2024.

Equity Markets and Big Tech

Equity markets are projected to witness a relatively calm 2024, sans dramatic fireworks. Investors seem to have factored in an anticipated economic soft landing and potential interest rate cuts. The tech sector’s performance is under the microscope, particularly the performance of Big Tech, following its stellar growth.

In the midst of these shifting market dynamics, the global financial news also highlights central bank priorities, inflation rates, corporate legal changes, and the tech sector’s performance. Bloomberg’s programs provide comprehensive insights into these global markets and top business stories, offering investors a clearer view of the financial landscape.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Viet-Sin Grocery Penalized for Breaching Food Import Regulations

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Odysse EV Begins Deliveries of Vader Electric Motorcycle in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Non-compliance with PIIM to Attract Criminal Charges; T.LY URL Shortener Revolutionizes Link Management

By Saboor Bayat

Renergen Shares Soar Following Quarterly Update

By Mazhar Abbas

German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustain ...
@Business · 25 mins
German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustain ...
heart comment 0
Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines

By Wojciech Zylm

Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines
Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
19 seconds
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
5 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
6 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
6 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
8 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
10 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
10 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
13 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
14 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app