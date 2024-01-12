en English
2024 Corporate Layoffs: Navigating the Job Market in the Wake of Cuts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
The dawn of 2024 has brought a wave of layoffs across various sectors, with tech behemoths such as Google, Amazon, and banking giant Citigroup making considerable workforce reductions. While these layoffs have sent shockwaves through the corporate world, U.S. Department of Labor data paints a contrasting picture, indicating that layoffs are nearly at historic lows.

Unraveling the Layoff Conundrum

Despite the unsettling news, the stigma surrounding layoffs has witnessed a decline, says Scott Dobroski, a career trends expert at Indeed. The tech industry, in particular, has borne the brunt of these job cuts, but it’s not alone. Citigroup, a banking staple, has announced plans to trim its workforce by 10% as part of its corporate restructuring strategy.

Navigating the Post-Layoff Landscape

For those grappling with the reality of unemployment, experts have shared advice to manage finances and reignite the job search. Severance packages or compensation for unused time off may be offered, albeit pro-rated. Understanding the schedule for receiving the final paycheck is crucial for financial planning, suggests certified financial planner, Ted Jenkin. He strongly advises filing for unemployment benefits without delay, given the time required for approval.

Decoding Severance and Exploring New Opportunities

Workers are also urged to scrutinize any non-compete clauses in severance agreements and negotiate their removal if necessary. This could potentially broaden their horizon for future employment opportunities. Consulting an employment lawyer can prove beneficial in such negotiations, while an accountant’s expertise can help navigate the tax implications of received funds. Furthermore, it’s imperative to take full advantage of remaining health benefits, schedule necessary appointments, and address any pending 401(k) loans.

Technology, as always, can be a valuable ally in the job search process. Social media platforms and job search sites are potent tools for broadcasting one’s job-seeking status, updating profiles, and identifying suitable roles aligned with one’s skills. Experts believe that resourceful use of these platforms can lead to faster employment opportunities and potentially higher salaries.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

