2024 Conservation Tillage Club Series: Climate Smart Farming and Drone Technology Take Center Stage

The 2024 Conservation Tillage Club series, a joint venture of the OSU Extension and the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Hardin, Logan, and Union Counties, in cooperation with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, continues to enlighten the agricultural community with informative sessions on climate smart farming and drone use in agriculture.

Climate Smart Farming: Adapting to Weather Extremes

The upcoming session on February 8 is set to feature a presentation by Aaron Wilson, an OSU Assistant Professor and Agricultural Weather and Climate Field Specialist. Wilson will delve into the strategies for climate smart farming, exploring how to adapt and thrive amidst weather extremes. These discussions are particularly relevant given recent weather patterns and their profound impact on crop production practices within Ohio.

Drone Technology: Beyond Traditional Crop Scouting

On February 22, the series will shift its focus to the innovative use of drones in agriculture. Led by Alan Leininger, a Henry County OSU Extension Educator, the session will discuss the increasing adoption of drones beyond traditional crop scouting for pests, weeds, and diseases. This technology-centric discussion aims to shed light on the evolving role of drones, moving beyond mere aerial surveillance and into realms of advanced data gathering and analysis.

Fostering Knowledge and Collaboration

Each session of the Conservation Tillage Club series begins at 7:30 a.m. with a complimentary buffet breakfast, followed by the program commencing at 8 a.m. Held at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mt. Victory, Ohio, these events aim to foster knowledge dissemination and collaboration within the agricultural community, echoing the club's ethos of conservation, innovation, and efficiency in tillage practices.