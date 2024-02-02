2024 Chevrolet Trax RS: A Game-Changer in Entry-Level Vehicles

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax crossover has emerged as a game-changer in the entry-level vehicle segment, outshining Chevrolet's previous attempts with compact cars. The Trax, especially in its RS trim, has managed to strike a chord with consumers, thanks to its striking design and a plethora of features.

Design and Features

The exterior of the Trax RS is a sight to behold. It features a large black chrome grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlamps, lending it a distinctive, modern look. The sleek profile is further accentuated by the vibrant Cayenne Orange paint, a spoiler, and roof rails. The interior, which draws inspiration from the Corvette, is home to a twin-screen setup. There are modern amenities such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. However, it is worth noting that some components like the dash are made of hard plastic.

Performance

Under the hood, the Trax RS houses a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. This powertrain delivers 137 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft. of torque, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. Despite the absence of an all-wheel-drive option, the vehicle performs admirably with front-wheel drive and traction control, even in snowy conditions.

Safety and Economy

The Trax RS is decked out with safety features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning, enhancing its appeal. In terms of fuel economy, it impresses with 28/32-MPG city/highway. The Trax is priced competitively, with the base model starting at $21,485 and the as-tested model priced at $27,080. These factors make the Trax a more desirable option compared to previous models like the Geo Spectrum, Cavalier, and even the Saturn SC2.