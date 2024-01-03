2024 Chevrolet Suburban: Continuing a Legacy of Reliability and Comfort

Rooted in a legacy spanning nearly a century, the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban, America’s oldest nameplate and one of the world’s most enduring, continues its reign in the full-size SUV market. With a design mirroring the 2023 model, the 2024 Suburban remains a recognizable ‘big box on wheels’, its robust stature housing a potent blend of reliability, comfort, and heavy-duty capabilities.

A Trio of Power

Under its imposing hood, the Suburban offers a choice of three formidable engines. The standard 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 pumps out a robust 355 horsepower, while those seeking more might opt for the 420-horsepower 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8. For diesel enthusiasts, the model offers a 277-horsepower inline six diesel. These powerhouses enable the Suburban to tow up to 8,300 pounds and bear a payload of 1,759 pounds, reinforcing its status as a robust heavy-hitter.

Comfort Meets Capability

Inside, the Suburban is as spacious as it is opulent. Its luxurious appointments, combined with its vast cargo space, make for an exceptionally comfortable ride. The vehicle comes equipped with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, though some trims feature a larger 12.3-inch screen. The model is available in six primary trim levels, each offering a unique set of features to cater to a variety of driver preferences, from the off-road enthusiast to the luxury seeker.

Trimmed for Excellence

From the LS trim with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, to the High Country trim that includes a rear entertainment system, a 15.0-inch head-up display, and an HD Surround Vision camera system, the Suburban ensures a feature-rich experience. The model also includes Chevy Safety Assist with six standard advanced safety features, making each ride not just comfortable, but secure.

Despite its less favorable fuel economy, the 2024 Suburban holds its ground against competitors like the GMC Yukon, Toyota Sequoia, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada, and Jeep Wagoneer. Its enduring appeal lies in its comprehensive package, refined over decades, and its reputation for reliability, making it a standout in its category.