2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2024

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has clinched the title of Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2024, marking a triumphant third win for the Corvette model in recent years. The C8 Corvette bagged the same title in 2021, while the C7 Corvette ZR1 raced to victory in 2019. The Z06 stands out from the crowd with its remarkable engine, reminiscent of the sublime powerhouses found in exotic Italian sports cars.

A Symphony of Power

Under the hood, the 2024 Z06 houses a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 engine with a flat-plane crank, an exceptional beast that roars to an 8,600-rpm redline. It’s a symphony of sound and fury, according to Senior Editor Kirk Bell. While it may not match the top speed of its predecessor, the ZR1, the Z06 still impresses with its lightning-fast acceleration. It bolts from 0-60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds and clocks a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds.

Design and Transmission

The Z06 comes fitted exclusively with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, maintaining the unaltered rear-wheel drive, a departure from the E-Ray’s all-wheel drive. Its design is aggressive and open to customization with a variety of carbon-fiber options. The interior bears resemblance to other C8 models, but the center console’s button layout has drawn some criticism.

A Momentous Milestone

Despite minor imperfections such as limited cargo space, the absence of manual transmission, and a higher base price than the previous model, the Z06 is lauded for its performance-to-cost ratio. It signifies a crucial milestone in automotive history. As manufacturers like Ferrari shift gears towards turbocharged, hybrid, or electric powertrains, the Z06 might just be one of the last of its kind.