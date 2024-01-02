2024 Brush Museum Sack Lunch Program Begins with a Cuban Tale

The Brush Museum Sack Lunch program has always been a hub of community engagement and intellectual stimulation in Brush, Colorado. As we step into 2024, the program is all set to kickstart the year with an event that promises an intriguing blend of personal experience and professional insight. Slated to take place at the East Morgan County Library at 500 Clayton St, at noon this Friday, the event is free and open to all.

Earl Fogler: A Man of Experience and Expertise

Earl Fogler, a resident of Brush and seasoned speaker, will be the featured presenter. Fogler is no stranger to the program. He had captivated audiences back in October 2022, speaking on the subject of prosthetics, a topic he knows intimately from his personal and professional life. Having lost part of his leg at a young age, Fogler’s journey in the field of prosthetics has been both transformative and inspiring.

Travels to Havana: A Journey of Discovery

The upcoming presentation, however, is set to take a different turn. Fogler will be sharing experiences from his 2015 trip to Cuba. He ventured to Havana with a group of 30, all members of the U.S. Chapter of the International Society of Orthotists and Prosthetists. The trip was more than a touristic endeavor; it was an expedition to explore the Cuban Health Care System and comprehend the making and use of orthotics and prosthetics within the country. Yet, the group also savored the unique cultural and historical offerings of Cuba.

The Brush Sack Lunch Program: A Community Staple

The Brush Sack Lunch program is a staple in the community, known for providing not just intellectual nourishment but also light refreshments to its attendees. Each event serves as an opportunity for residents to come together, learn from each other, and engage in enlightening discussions. Friday’s event, with Earl Fogler’s engaging narrative, promises to uphold this tradition.