2024 Black History Month Exhibit Honors Influential New Yorkers

In the heart of the New York State Capitol, the 2024 Black History Month exhibit, aptly titled "1964: New Yorkers Who Shaped History," has been inaugurated by Governor Kathy Hochul. The exhibit, a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the momentous Civil Rights Act of 1964, is more than a collection of historical artifacts—it's a powerful homage to the New Yorkers who played invaluable roles in its passing and in furthering the cause of justice within the state.

Exhibit Honoring Civil Rights Icons

Free and open to the public, the exhibit is strategically located in the Governor's Reception Room on the second floor of the Capitol. It spotlights prominent figures such as Dorothy Height, Bayard Rustin, Philip Randolph, and Ella Baker. These individuals not only played pivotal roles in the civil rights movement but also significantly contributed to labor movements. Their stories, their struggles, and their successes are a testament to the enduring spirit of justice and equality.

Recognizing New York's Role in the Civil Rights Movement

During the inauguration, Governor Hochul underscored the significant role that New York State played in the Civil Rights Movement. The state was not just a bystander but a proactive participant in the push for Black rights. The Governor stressed the importance of acknowledging and honoring these advocates, as their contributions continue to shape the state's identity and values.

Learning From Our Past to Shape Our Future

Joining Governor Hochul in this commemoration was Lieutenant Governor Delgado. He echoed the importance of recognizing history, not merely as a record of past events, but as a guiding light for the future. He emphasized the sacrifices made by these civil rights leaders, the hurdles they overcame, and the indomitable spirit they embodied. Their legacy, he stated, should serve as a blueprint for future generations.

The exhibit is open from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., throughout February. For those interested in delving deeper into the history of civil rights in New York and learning about the figures who shaped it, further details can be found on the exhibit's website.