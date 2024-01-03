2024 Begins with Global Stock Market Decline

Global stock markets began 2024 with a downward trend, particularly prominent within the technology sector. The Nasdaq tumbled by 1.6%, while the S&P 500 experienced a 0.6% slump. Treasury bonds saw an uptick as the 10-year yield climbed to 3.944%. Amid these shifts, investors are eagerly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting minutes, hoping to discern signs of upcoming interest rate cuts.

Asian Shares Face a Setback

On Wednesday, Asian shares fell, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 1.1%, the Shanghai Composite index shedding 0.1%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 experiencing a 1% drop. South Korea’s benchmark also saw a significant slump of 2%. This wave of negative market movements was fueled by concerns surrounding China’s economic growth and the performance of technology stocks.

America’s Tech Giants Stumble

U.S. markets were not immune to this downturn. The S&P 500 slipped 0.6% on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq composite faced a substantial 1.6% drop. Tech giants such as Apple, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms were among those to endure significant losses. Tesla reported its deliveries and production numbers for the end of 2024, ending the day with a minor loss.

Healthcare Stocks Show Resilience

While many sectors were hit by the downturn, healthcare stocks experienced an upward trend. Companies like Moderna and Amgen saw improvements following upgrades in their ratings by analysts. Additionally, the U.S. manufacturing industry showed signs of contraction, with a drop in new sales and business confidence reaching a three-month high.

In other global news, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading towards a general election expected to be won by her party. However, this comes amid increasing criticisms of autocracy and the boycott by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

As the global stock markets usher in the new year with a decline, investors worldwide are keeping a keen eye on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming minutes and other economic reports due later in the week. These reports will play a crucial role in shaping the financial landscape for the months to come.