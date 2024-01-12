2024: A Year of Significant Transition for the Financial Sector

The financial world is on the verge of a significant transition in 2024, with environmental and social issues becoming focal points in the realm of business and finance. An array of impending regulations is expected to guide companies towards taking a more conscious approach to environmental and social risks within their supply chains.

Regulatory Shifts in Disclosure Norms

Starting from 2025, larger EU companies will be mandated to disclose scope 3 emissions, which include the environmental implications associated with their suppliers and product usage. Following suit, California will enforce similar disclosures from 2027, and the International Sustainability Standards Board incorporates scope 3 disclosures in its standards, likely to be adopted or referenced by numerous global regulators. Both the US and UK are also contemplating national scope 3 reporting rules.

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive will necessitate companies to disclose human rights and environmental risks in their supply chains. However, financial firms have obtained a temporary exemption following intense lobbying efforts. The evolving due diligence legislation signifies a crucial paradigm shift, emphasizing the growing need for ethical supply chain practices worldwide.

International Carbon Pricing Regime

Economists have been advocating an international carbon pricing regime to counter climate change, with the EU leading the initiative through its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). This has spurred other countries like Turkey and the UK to consider implementing similar measures. Meanwhile, US state legislatures are expected to focus on social issues within the ESG framework, with Republican-led states likely continuing to challenge ESG investing.

2024 will witness the introduction of third-party assurance requirements for ESG disclosures, the necessity for clean energy investment for achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and new methods to measure investment in nature and biodiversity. There is an increasing focus on AI regulations, with the National Institute of Standards and Technology releasing the NIST AI Risk Management Framework 1.0 and the EU reaching a provisional agreement on comprehensive rules for AI.