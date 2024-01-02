en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

2024: A Year of Challenges and Changes for U.S. Congress and Worldwide

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
2024: A Year of Challenges and Changes for U.S. Congress and Worldwide

The dawn of 2024 shines a spotlight on the United States Congress, met with a plethora of challenges in a politically divided landscape. As the new year unravels, the pressing issues of government funding, foreign aid, and potential impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden loom large.

Political Deadlock and Impeachment Inquiry

The political impasse over immigration policy has cast a pall on Biden’s national security package. Senate Republicans, demanding stricter immigration laws, hold the keys to U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel in abeyance. With pivotal deadlines on January 19 and February 2, Congress faces a race against time to avert a government shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson stands firmly against further stopgap funding measures.

Adding to the intense political climate, House Republicans have formalized an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The stakes are high as decisions will be made in the election year of 2024 when the White House and Congress are up for grabs.

The Shaking Grounds of Japan

On the international front, Japan finds itself on high alert. A seismic 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Ishika and neighboring prefectures has triggered a major tsunami warning. Structural damage is reported, and residents have been urged to evacuate to higher ground. The quake’s tremors were felt as far as Tokyo.

Crime Scene in Colorado

Across the Atlantic, in Colorado, a mother finds herself under arrest in the United Kingdom, suspected of the heinous crime of murdering her two young children. A burglary claim, initially reported, was debunked, leading to the issue of an arrest warrant amid a tumultuous divorce case with her estranged husband.

Global Festivities and New Laws

Despite these turbulent events, the new year’s arrival is greeted with global festivities. The Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, is expected to draw a crowd of 800,000 spectators. As 2024 unfolds, new laws will come into effect across the country, addressing a range of topics from book bans to gender-neutral toy sections in stores. Various states are gearing up to tackle contentious issues in new legislative sessions, and former President Donald Trump’s legal battles continue, potentially influencing his political future.

The year 2024, with its promise of change and challenge, has unequivocally begun.

0
United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic

By Salman Khan

Iran Deploys Warship to Red Sea Amid Escalating Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl

By Salman Khan

Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations ...
@China · 18 mins
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations ...
heart comment 0
Israel Begins Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Begins Strategic Troop Withdrawal from Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
Pakistan’s Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pakistan's Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
2 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
6 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
7 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
7 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
7 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
7 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
10 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
10 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
10 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
26 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app