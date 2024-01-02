2024: A Year of Anticipated Openings in the World of Travel

The year 2024 is poised to enthrall travel enthusiasts worldwide as a host of prominent travel destinations prepare to welcome visitors. Among the most anticipated openings are the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo, the restored Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the rejuvenated Kobe Port Tower in Japan, the thrilling Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, and the innovative Underground at Adventureland in Des Moines, Iowa.

Grand Egyptian Museum: A Timeless Odyssey

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), after facing multiple postponements, is finally set to open in May 2024. The GEM is poised to house a staggering 100,000 artifacts, including 5,300 objects from Tutankhamun’s tomb, with 20 percent of them being exhibited publicly for the first time across its 12 expansive exhibition halls. More than a mere tourist attraction, the museum is expected to invigorate Egypt’s economy and carries significant symbolic value for the region. The opening has also sparked conversations about the return of artifacts like the Rosetta Stone and the bust of Nefertiti from European museums back to their homeland.

Notre Dame Cathedral: Rising from the Ashes

In France, the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is slated to reopen in December 2024, following the completion of a ‘safety phase’ in its restoration process. The cathedral suffered significant damage in a devastating fire in April 2019 that wiped out its roof and spire. The reopening has already sparked immense interest globally, with tickets being pre-booked in anticipation.

Kobe Port Tower and Disneyland: A Renaissance of Iconic Attractions

Over in Japan, the Kobe Port Tower, a major tourist attraction in the city, is on track to reopen in spring 2024. The tower had to be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, which led to comprehensive renovations. Meanwhile, in the United States, Disney fans have the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to look forward to. Scheduled to replace the vintage Splash Mountain at Disneyland in California and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida in 2024, the new attraction is inspired by the 2009 Disney animated film ‘The Princess and the Frog.’

Adventureland: A New Chapter in Family Entertainment

Last but not least, the Adventureland in Des Moines, Iowa, is gearing up to present a fresh feature named the Underground in honor of its 50th anniversary in 2024. Established in 1974 and rapidly becoming a beloved family vacation destination, the park is poised to build on its history with this exciting new attraction.