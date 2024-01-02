en English
Travel & Tourism

2024: A Thrilling Ride Ahead for Roller Coaster Fans Worldwide

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Roller coaster aficionados are in for a thrilling ride in 2024 as theme parks around the globe gear up to launch an array of new attractions. From Tokyo DisneySea’s ‘Frozen’ themed Fantasy Springs to Universal Studios Japan’s Mine Cart Madness in Super Nintendo World, the year promises a blend of nostalgia and innovation.

New Horizons for Disney and Universal

The year is particularly promising for Disney and Universal Studios enthusiasts. Tokyo DisneySea is set to open Fantasy Springs, featuring attractions inspired by ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled,’ and ‘Peter Pan.’ Simultaneously, Universal Studios Japan is gearing up to introduce the Mine Cart Madness coaster, a highlight of the Donkey Kong Country expansion at Super Nintendo World. Disneyland and Disney World are also making waves by transforming the classic Splash Mountain rides into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, incorporating a ‘Princess and the Frog’ theme.

European Thrills and Innovations

Across the Atlantic, Europe’s leading theme parks are not left behind. Europa Park in Germany will debut the Voltron Nevera, a coaster inspired by Nikola Tesla’s experiments. Meanwhile, The Efteling in the Netherlands is set to introduce Danse Macabre, a unique attraction that marries thrill ride elements with immersive show technology.

Revamps and New Launches in America

On the American soil, Ohio’s Cedar Point is revamping the Top Thrill Dragster into Top Thrill 2 with a new launch system. Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is set to launch North America’s first Vekoma Super Boomerang coaster, The Flash Vertical Velocity. Missouri’s Silver Dollar City is constructing a new version of Fire in the Hole, while Dorney Park in Pennsylvania will introduce Iron Menace, a dive coaster.

Anticipated Attractions Down Under

Down Under, Dreamworld in Australia is preparing to unveil Jungle Rush, a major feature of the new Rivertown land. Warner Bros Movie World will introduce The Flash Speed Force, a surfboard-style shuttle coaster. In a unique twist, Six Flags Over Georgia is set to bring Ultra Surf, a water-themed shuttle coaster.

As the anticipation builds, more updates on these attractions are expected to be released, promising a year of excitement and thrill for theme park enthusiasts worldwide.

Travel & Tourism United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

