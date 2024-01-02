2024: A New Era in US Hospitality with the Opening of Landmark Hotels

The hospitality industry in the United States is poised to usher in a new era of luxury and comfort with the unveiling of several noteworthy hotel properties in 2024. Each of these establishments, with their unique offerings, are set to redefine the standards of luxury accommodation.

The Fidelity Hotel, Cleveland

Located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, the Fidelity Hotel is slated to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2024. This anticipated establishment will offer 97 guestrooms and suites, along with a sophisticated restaurant, upscale bar, event space, and a private dining room.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Virginia

A much-awaited addition to Bristol, Virginia, is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, expected to welcome guests in the summer of 2024. This resort is set to be a haven for entertainment seekers with 300 guestrooms, a plethora of dining options, bars, lounges, retail outlets, event facilities, and an indoor/outdoor concert venue. The cherry on top is a casino, featuring a wide array of gaming options, including slot machines, table games, and a sportsbook.

Hotel Cleveland, Marriott Autograph Collection

Another notable opening in 2024 is the Hotel Cleveland, part of the illustrious Marriott Autograph Collection. Set for a spring 2024 reopening, this historic hotel will emerge from an extensive $80 million renovation that will revamp its 491 guestrooms, restaurants, and event spaces, breathing new life into its original 1918 building.

Hotel Heron, Alexandria, Virginia

Located in the charming Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, the Hotel Heron is on track to open in spring 2024. This stylish hotel will feature 134 guestrooms and a host of amenities, meeting, and retail space, offering a perfect blend of history and modern luxury.

Hotel Petersburg, Petersburg, Virginia

The Hotel Petersburg, located in Petersburg, Virginia, will emerge as a boutique hotel in the summer of 2024, following a significant transformation. With 68 guestrooms, a restaurant, rooftop bar, and event space, this hotel will offer a unique and intimate hospitality experience amid the city’s historic charm.

These upcoming hotel properties underscore the US hospitality industry’s commitment to offering unparalleled luxury and comfort, marking a new chapter in the country’s tourism and travel landscape.