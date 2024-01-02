en English
Travel & Tourism

2024: A New Era in US Hospitality with the Opening of Landmark Hotels

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
The hospitality industry in the United States is poised to usher in a new era of luxury and comfort with the unveiling of several noteworthy hotel properties in 2024. Each of these establishments, with their unique offerings, are set to redefine the standards of luxury accommodation.

The Fidelity Hotel, Cleveland

Located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, the Fidelity Hotel is slated to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2024. This anticipated establishment will offer 97 guestrooms and suites, along with a sophisticated restaurant, upscale bar, event space, and a private dining room.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, Virginia

A much-awaited addition to Bristol, Virginia, is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, expected to welcome guests in the summer of 2024. This resort is set to be a haven for entertainment seekers with 300 guestrooms, a plethora of dining options, bars, lounges, retail outlets, event facilities, and an indoor/outdoor concert venue. The cherry on top is a casino, featuring a wide array of gaming options, including slot machines, table games, and a sportsbook.

Hotel Cleveland, Marriott Autograph Collection

Another notable opening in 2024 is the Hotel Cleveland, part of the illustrious Marriott Autograph Collection. Set for a spring 2024 reopening, this historic hotel will emerge from an extensive $80 million renovation that will revamp its 491 guestrooms, restaurants, and event spaces, breathing new life into its original 1918 building.

Hotel Heron, Alexandria, Virginia

Located in the charming Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, the Hotel Heron is on track to open in spring 2024. This stylish hotel will feature 134 guestrooms and a host of amenities, meeting, and retail space, offering a perfect blend of history and modern luxury.

Hotel Petersburg, Petersburg, Virginia

The Hotel Petersburg, located in Petersburg, Virginia, will emerge as a boutique hotel in the summer of 2024, following a significant transformation. With 68 guestrooms, a restaurant, rooftop bar, and event space, this hotel will offer a unique and intimate hospitality experience amid the city’s historic charm.

These upcoming hotel properties underscore the US hospitality industry’s commitment to offering unparalleled luxury and comfort, marking a new chapter in the country’s tourism and travel landscape.

Travel & Tourism United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

