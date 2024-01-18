2023 Washington Leadership Awards: Celebrating Service and Leadership

The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) and Lt. Governor Denny Heck's office have unveiled the honorees of the 2023 Washington Leadership Awards. The recipients, recognized for their momentous service and leadership in various fields, have left indelible marks on the state of Washington.

Transformative Educational Leader

Jan Yoshiwara, the distinguished Washingtonian of the Year, is a retired Executive Director of the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC). Yoshiwara's transformative contributions to the state's community and technical college system are noteworthy. These include the introduction of bachelor's degrees at community colleges and the implementation of the Guided Pathways reform movement, which have significantly boosted the accessibility and quality of education in the state.

Shelter Without Ownership

The Organization of the Year award was bagged by WELD Seattle. The organization is lauded for its provision of transitional housing and services to individuals affected by the legal system. WELD Seattle has hit a significant milestone, providing 100,000 nights of shelter without owning any property, demonstrating a unique approach to addressing homelessness and transitional living.

Championing Educational Equity

The Justice for All award was bestowed on Washington Building Leaders of Change (WA-BLOC). Recognized for their work in propelling educational equity, WA-BLOC has been instrumental in driving change for Black and brown students in Seattle Public Schools. Their relentless efforts have bolstered inclusivity and have laid the groundwork for a more equitable education system.

Legacy of Mental Health Service

The Legacy of Service award was conferred on Dr. Marsha Linehan for her pioneering work in mental health treatment. She is the innovator of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), a widely recognized treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder and other mental health issues. Dr. Linehan's work has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals wrestling with mental health issues.

The WSLB, as a trustee agency of Washington state, organizes the Washington Leadership Awards ceremony, set to be held on February 22, 2024. The awards are a testament to the resilience, innovation, and commitment to service and leadership demonstrated by the recipients and serve as a reminder of the outstanding contributions of these leaders to the state of Washington.