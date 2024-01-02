en English
Business

2023: The Year of the 'Great Resignation' for CEOs

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
2023: The Year of the ‘Great Resignation’ for CEOs

Stepping into 2024, the lens of corporate America is refocusing. The year 2023 was marked by an unprecedented wave of CEO departures, with more than 1,500 executives stepping down from their positions, the highest since 2002, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. This trend, ominously termed the “Great Resignation” for CEOs, has been largely driven by factors such as postponed retirements, CEO burnout, performance concerns, and better opportunities for high-performers.

CEO Turnover: Reflecting a Changing Corporate Landscape

Post-pandemic economic stabilization has led boards of directors to take bolder steps, instigating a hunt for fresh leadership. The pressures of the pandemic, coupled with geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation, and looming recession fears, have taken a toll on CEOs, pushing them towards the exit. These pressures are also triggering broader organizational changes such as cost-cutting measures, hiring freezes, and layoffs, affecting employees across the hierarchy.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

The corporate landscape is expected to evolve further in 2024, with emphases on adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the workplace, incentivizing employees to experiment with AI, and strategic hiring focused on strong interpersonal skills. With increasing skills shortages in key sectors like healthcare and technology, businesses are turning to international talent to bridge the gap.

On the Ground: Unilever Bangladesh’s Prowess Amid Challenges

Despite the headwinds, some companies are showing resilience and strategic acumen. For instance, Mohammad Zaved Akhtar, the CEO of Unilever Bangladesh, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong financial foundation through cash reserves, savings, and efficiency. He predicts an improved economic situation for Bangladesh in the fourth quarter of 2023 and sees growth despite domestic and external economic challenges. Through efficiency improvements, Unilever managed to save 10% of its total turnover in 2022. However, inflation remains a concern. Akhtar also points out the opportunities in Bangladesh’s FMCG market and the potential for growth due to low hygiene standards.

As we cross into 2024, the corporate world continues to pivot, adapt, and evolve in response to the complex web of challenges and opportunities. The “Great Resignation” of CEOs in 2023 may have shaken the corporate landscape, but it has also opened the door for new leadership and innovative strategies to navigate the road ahead.

Business Economy United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

