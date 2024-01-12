2023 Tax Filing Season Commences on January 29: Key Information for Taxpayers

With the dawn of a new year, taxpayers across the nation brace themselves for what is often seen as a formidable task – the annual tax filing. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has now announced that the tax filing season for 2023 will commence on January 29, marking the date when federal tax returns will begin to be accepted and processed.

Deadline and Penalties

As is customary, taxpayers have until April 15 to submit their tax filings and settle any outstanding taxes to steer clear of penalties and accruing interest. The IRS has always urged taxpayers to file as early as possible, and to facilitate this, the IRS Free File service will be accessible from January 12. This service provides complimentary tax preparation assistance through software partners for those with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less.

Revolutionizing the Tax Filing Experience

In a bid to simplify and improve the tax filing process, the IRS will be introducing the Direct File pilot program. This program will be rolled out in phases and is anticipated to be broadly available by mid-March for eligible taxpayers residing in participating states. This initiative marks another milestone in the IRS’s ongoing transformation efforts, aiming to enhance taxpayer services.

Anticipating the Tax Filing Rush

As the filing season unfolds, the IRS expects to receive a staggering 128.7 million individual tax returns by the April deadline. Based on data as of December 29, 2023, the average refund is projected to be $3,167. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the agency’s commitment to streamline the tax preparation and filing process, ensuring taxpayers can navigate this necessary duty with relative ease and accuracy.