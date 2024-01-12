en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2023 Tax Filing Season Commences on January 29: Key Information for Taxpayers

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:29 pm EST
2023 Tax Filing Season Commences on January 29: Key Information for Taxpayers

With the dawn of a new year, taxpayers across the nation brace themselves for what is often seen as a formidable task – the annual tax filing. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has now announced that the tax filing season for 2023 will commence on January 29, marking the date when federal tax returns will begin to be accepted and processed.

Deadline and Penalties

As is customary, taxpayers have until April 15 to submit their tax filings and settle any outstanding taxes to steer clear of penalties and accruing interest. The IRS has always urged taxpayers to file as early as possible, and to facilitate this, the IRS Free File service will be accessible from January 12. This service provides complimentary tax preparation assistance through software partners for those with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less.

Revolutionizing the Tax Filing Experience

In a bid to simplify and improve the tax filing process, the IRS will be introducing the Direct File pilot program. This program will be rolled out in phases and is anticipated to be broadly available by mid-March for eligible taxpayers residing in participating states. This initiative marks another milestone in the IRS’s ongoing transformation efforts, aiming to enhance taxpayer services.

Anticipating the Tax Filing Rush

As the filing season unfolds, the IRS expects to receive a staggering 128.7 million individual tax returns by the April deadline. Based on data as of December 29, 2023, the average refund is projected to be $3,167. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the agency’s commitment to streamline the tax preparation and filing process, ensuring taxpayers can navigate this necessary duty with relative ease and accuracy.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
58 seconds ago
Delta Air Lines Reduces 2024 Earnings Forecast, Shares Dip
Delta Air Lines, a major player in aviation, has seen a dip in its shares by about 9% after revising its earnings forecast for 2024. The airline adjusted its full-year earnings per share (EPS) to a range between $6 and $7, a decline from its earlier prediction of over $7 per share. This coincided with
Delta Air Lines Reduces 2024 Earnings Forecast, Shares Dip
Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada
7 mins ago
Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada
Sugar Whipped Bakery Closes Retail Shop, To Continue as Home-Based Business
7 mins ago
Sugar Whipped Bakery Closes Retail Shop, To Continue as Home-Based Business
Robert Leary Joins Voya Financial's Board of Directors
59 seconds ago
Robert Leary Joins Voya Financial's Board of Directors
Decoding South Florida's Business Landscape: A Comprehensive Analysis
4 mins ago
Decoding South Florida's Business Landscape: A Comprehensive Analysis
Navigating the 2024 Financial Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
6 mins ago
Navigating the 2024 Financial Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
27 seconds
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
1 min
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
1 min
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
3 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
3 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
4 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
4 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
5 mins
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
5 mins
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app