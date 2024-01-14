2023 Polaris Award Honors Guardians of the US Space Force

The 2023 Polaris Award, a coveted recognition that honors the embodiment of the Guardian Spirit in members of the United States Space Force, has declared its respected recipients across five categories. Reflecting the four Guardian Values of Character, Connection, Commitment, and Courage, the fifth category, Team Excellence, was also celebrated.

Character Award: Technical Sergeant Isabel F. Childress

Technical Sergeant Isabel F. Childress, with her outstanding performance as a Military Training Instructor, graduated at the top of her class and received all three prestigious awards available. Such a distinction has led her to be the recipient of the Character Award, a testament to her exemplary performance and integrity.

Connection Award: Major Jessica M. Pratt

Major Jessica M. Pratt, who has fostered significant partnerships between the United States Air Force Academy and the Space Force, thereby enhancing cadet training programs, was honored with the Connection Award. Her efforts have served as a bridge, connecting different branches and facilitating growth and learning.

Commitment Award: First Lieutenant Jonathan Novak

First Lieutenant Jonathan Novak, through his innovative contributions to space architecture research and the creation of acquisition training within the Space Force, earned the Commitment Award. His dedication and commitment to the field have led to significant advancements and innovations.

Courage Award: Captain Samantha Pereira

Captain Samantha Pereira, who led the establishment of the 3rd SOPS engineering flight, was recognized with the Courage Award. She promoted a culture of accountability and innovation, demonstrating true leadership and courage in her role.

Team Excellence Award: 22nd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1

The 22nd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1, based in Montana, was bestowed with the Team Excellence Award for their community engagement in STEM and contributions to space operations and intelligence. Their collective efforts and teamwork have greatly benefited the Space Force and the community they serve.

These distinguished Guardians have been acknowledged for their dedication and achievements in advancing the mission and values of the Space Force, truly embodying the spirit of the Polaris Award.