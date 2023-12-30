en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

2023 in Space: A Year of Triumphs and Trials

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:42 pm EST
2023 in Space: A Year of Triumphs and Trials

Space exploration in 2023 was punctuated by significant achievements and noteworthy setbacks, with SpaceX’s Starship and lunar missions at the helm. A year of trial and triumph, it set the stage for future innovations and discoveries, shaping the trajectory of space exploration while also eliciting debates about environmental concerns and corporate responsibility.

Starship: A Journey of Trial and Triumph

In 2023, SpaceX, led by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched its Starship mega rocket twice, both attempts culminating in dramatic explosions. Yet, undeterred, SpaceX remains committed to their mission, aiming to land astronauts on the moon by 2025 and reach Mars by 2029. The Starship, a stainless steel colossus standing 50 meters tall and powered by six Raptor engines, has undergone a series of test launches, each a learning opportunity to refine the design and technology. Despite the setbacks and controversies, SpaceX plans to forge ahead with its next orbital launch attempt, working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure safety and compliance.

The Moon: A New Frontier

Meanwhile, the moon has emerged as a new frontier in space exploration, with countries launching robotic missions to its desolate surface. Notably, India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission achieved remarkable success, making India the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to touch down in the moon’s south pole region. However, Ispace’s Hakuto-R lander and Russia’s Luna 25 met with less fortune, both ending in crash landings.

Record-Breaking Stays and Space Tourism

In a twist of fate, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio set a record after spending 371 days in orbit, his stay unexpectedly extended due to a coolant leak on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Meanwhile, space tourism took a giant leap forward, with Axiom’s mission ferrying individuals to the International Space Station (ISS) and Virgin Galactic offering suborbital flights.

A New Era in Lunar Exploration

Looking ahead, the crew for the Artemis II lunar flyby, scheduled for November 2024, has been announced, marking a new era in lunar exploration. The mission includes astronauts from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, demonstrating the continued spirit of international collaboration in the quest to explore the cosmos.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Google Home App Redesign: Unveiling Advanced Features and Improved Functionality

By BNN Correspondents

AI: From Dartmouth Conference to Dominating Daily Life

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Gears Up for Exploration, SpaceX Launches X-37B

By Quadri Adejumo

US Military's Secretive X-37B Space Drone Launched by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy

By Muhammad Jawad

NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Explo ...
@Science & Technology · 29 mins
NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap towards the Future of Space Explo ...
heart comment 0
How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions
2023: A Year of Global Turning Points

By Wojciech Zylm

2023: A Year of Global Turning Points
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger

By Waqas Arain

The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
NASA’s Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars’ Boundaries

By Rafia Tasleem

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission: Exploring Beyond the Stars' Boundaries
Latest Headlines
World News
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
13 seconds
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
18 seconds
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
2 mins
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
5 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
6 mins
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
6 mins
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
6 mins
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
8 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
9 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app