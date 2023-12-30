en English
International Relations

2023 in Pictures: A Year of Pivotal Moments

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:54 pm EST
2023 in Pictures: A Year of Pivotal Moments

The year 2023 was a tableau of human resilience, embodied in a series of photographs capturing pivotal moments across the globe. Each image serves as a historical marker, painting a vivid picture of the year’s significant events.

January: A Jolting Beginning

January set the pace with a distressing scene on the football field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required immediate CPR, his teammates and medical personnel forming a ring of concern around him. The political sphere also had its share of drama. Kevin McCarthy stepped into his role as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after a protracted series of votes. The toll of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was painfully evident in a photograph of a missile-struck apartment block in Dnipro, Ukraine, and graves of Russian Wagner mercenary group fighters in Krasnodar, Russia.

February: Tensions and Triumphs

February highlighted the U.S. facing a security concern with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The month also celebrated Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and mourned the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Turkey, depicted through a haunting image of destroyed buildings. Asylum seekers from Turkey crossing into Canada, and California’s San Bernardino County residents trapped by snow, were also captured in poignant photographs.

March: Moments of Glory and Struggle

March’s reel included Oscar winners backstage at the Academy Awards, protests in Israel against judicial reforms, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried at a court in New York City. The following month saw former President Donald Trump appearing at a courthouse after his indictment related to payments to Stormy Daniels. Cultural events like Shiite worshippers in Iraq during Ramadan, and Jared Leto at the Met Gala dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, also made it to the collection.

Year-long Snapshots: Political Milestones and Social Issues

The collection also covered key political moments, such as King Charles’s coronation in the UK, and President Joe Biden with children at a White House event. Moreover, the year’s social issues were not left out. A real-life version of Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse and the plight of a Sudanese girl seeking refuge in Chad were captured, signifying global social disparities.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

