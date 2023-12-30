en English
Business

2023 Housing Market Impacted by High Mortgage Rates: Potential Shift on the Horizon

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:33 am EST
2023 Housing Market Impacted by High Mortgage Rates: Potential Shift on the Horizon

In the year 2023, the housing market is taking a hit due to high mortgage rates, causing a wave of hesitation among potential homebuyers and sellers. Yet, a shift in attitudes seems to be on the horizon. A recent survey by Bank of America has indicated that over 50% of homeowners are willing to move to a more affordable area despite high mortgage rates. The same proportion stated they would sell if they found their dream home, highlighting the continued importance of homeownership as a sign of financial success and personal achievement.

Current State of the U.S. Housing Market

Interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have marginally decreased from 7.41% to 7.37%, leading to a slight increase in mortgage applications. However, approximately 80% of U.S. mortgages have rates below 5%, which may not be enough to motivate current homeowners to move. The predominant theme in the housing market in 2023 has been inertia, with homeowners choosing to stay put due to high rates and other market conditions.

(Read Also: US ‘Great Migration’ Slows Down as Remote Work Flexibility Decreases)

Signs of Potential Shift in the Housing Market

Several factors that had been restricting mobility in the housing market are starting to ease. Median mortgage payments have witnessed a drop, hitting the lowest level in three months according to Redfin. Mortgage rates have slightly declined from their peak, and the number of new listings has seen the most significant yearly increase since 2021. These developments suggest a potential increase in market activity in the coming period.

(Read Also: 2024: The Year of Global Population Surge)

Future Predictions for the Housing Market

Despite these positive signs, experts, including Zillow’s chief economist, predict that the improvement in mortgage rates and housing listings will be gradual. Those hoping for a significant drop in home prices may be left wanting, as slower home price growth over the next five years is more likely, barring any major economic shifts. Overall, the housing market in 2024 may witness gradual changes, with potential for increased activity if mortgage rates improve and other key factors align.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

