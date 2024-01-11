en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2023 Healthcare Transactions Market: A Year of Mixed Outcomes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
2023 Healthcare Transactions Market: A Year of Mixed Outcomes

In the world of healthcare transactions, 2023 has proven to be a year of mixed outcomes. Certain sectors have reveled in the spotlight of increased deal volume while others have grappled with a slowdown. The ninth annual edition of Healthcare Trends & Transactions: Year in Review plunges us into the heart of this fluctuation, laying bare the shifting tides across various healthcare sectors.

The Pulse of the Market

The comprehensive report gives us a panoramic view of significant transactions and crystallizes key trends within the industry. It’s an essential tool for understanding the overall performance of the healthcare market in terms of mergers and acquisitions, and for identifying sectors that either throb with potential or wane under the weight of challenges in attracting investment.

Insights from a survey of 141 health system leaders, including CEOs, CFOs, and COOs, provide a barometer of the industry’s expectations for the coming year. The survey reveals that 58% of leaders forecast a steady rhythm of merger and acquisition activity in 2024, matching the pulse of 2023. Meanwhile, 27% anticipate an accelerated heartbeat with more activity, while a cautious 15% foresee a deceleration in activity.

Decoding the Trends

The report is a canvas painted with the strokes of 2023’s performance, capturing the narrative of the healthcare transactions market. It is a story of new alliances forged, of sectors blossoming under the warmth of investment, and of others facing the chill of a slowdown. But, as the survey suggests, there are chapters yet to be written in this saga. The industry watches and waits, its heartbeat echoing the tempo of a year that was and the anticipation of the year to come.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development
In a world where geographical boundaries are increasingly blurred by the digital age, the tale of Cambodian migrant workers finding prosperous employment in South Korea paints an encouraging picture of global economic interdependence. These workers, seeking better opportunities, are not just improving their personal financial situations but are also becoming instrumental in driving Cambodia’s economic
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
37 mins ago
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
37 mins ago
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
9 mins ago
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Brexit Aftermath: Elite Bankers Convene to Address Challenges Facing the City of London
12 mins ago
Brexit Aftermath: Elite Bankers Convene to Address Challenges Facing the City of London
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
23 mins ago
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
Latest Headlines
World News
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
7 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
11 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
14 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
15 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
15 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
16 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
22 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
23 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
25 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
29 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app