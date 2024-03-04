2023-D Jovita Idar Quarter Wins Best Design, Celebrates Mexican American Legacy

The 2023-D American Women quarter, honoring Jovita Idar, was lauded as the Best Coin Design of 2023 by CoinWeek. This recognition spotlights Idar's remarkable contributions as an educator, journalist, and civil rights champion for Mexican Americans.

Advertisment

Born into a family of activists, Jovita Idar dedicated her life to improving conditions for Mexican Americans in Texas. Her work spanned education, journalism, and healthcare, leaving an indelible mark on civil rights movements. The quarter's design, filled with references to her achievements, encapsulates this legacy.

Design and Selection Process

The selection of the Jovita Idar quarter's design from eleven contenders was a testament to its innovation. Created by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw, the coin features bilingual inscriptions within the silhouette of Idar's blouse, conveying her multifaceted contributions. This design not only honors her but also marks a bold departure in coin design, emphasizing Idar's impact on civil rights and journalism.

Advertisment

Launch and Recognition

The United States Mint celebrated the coin's launch with events in San Antonio, Texas, involving Idar's family and prominent community figures. The selection of the Jovita Idar quarter as CoinWeek's Best Coin Design underscores its significance in a year filled with innovative minting technologies. The coin's design, commemorating Idar's life and work, resonated deeply, highlighting the enduring importance of her contributions to Mexican American rights and education.

Collector Interest and Availability

With the Idar quarter, collectors had various purchasing options, including annual sets and bulk purchases, though some chose to acquire the coins through regular banking channels. The limited release and subsequent grading by services like NGC and PCGS have fueled collector interest, with high-grade examples fetching significant premiums on secondary markets. This enthusiasm reflects both the coin's aesthetic appeal and the recognition of Jovita Idar's historical significance.

As the commemoration of Jovita Idar's legacy through this quarter circulates, it serves not only as a medium of exchange but as a vessel of education and reflection. This coin, bridging past and present, invites contemplation on the strides made in civil rights and the work still ahead. It stands as a beacon of Jovita Idar's enduring legacy, encouraging future generations to continue the fight for equality and justice.