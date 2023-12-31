en English
Human Rights

2023: A Year Illuminated by Acts of Kindness

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:51 pm EST
2023: A Year Illuminated by Acts of Kindness

As the curtain falls on 2023, a year punctuated by its own set of trials and triumphs, we bear witness to a tapestry of stories that underscore the importance of human connection and kindness. These stories, narrated through the actions of everyday people, span from a neighborhood in Texas to the sandy shores of Florida, reminding us that acts of kindness, no matter how small, can create ripples of change and positivity.

Shayden Walker: From a Lone Boy to a Global Inspiration

In Texas, 11-year-old Shayden Walker, diagnosed with autism, reached out to his neighbor in his quest for friendship. His heartfelt plea, captured in a TikTok video, resonated with viewers worldwide, propelling a successful GoFundMe campaign and bathing the young boy in a shower of global support.

Jacksen Proell’s Messages of Hope

Meanwhile, Jacksen Proell, a 13-year-old boy from Minnesota, embarked on a mission to remind people of their worth. Leaving uplifting messages on doorbell cameras, his act of kindness was immortalized and shared widely on TikTok, touching hearts and lifting spirits.

Eligha Bryant and the Simple Act of Helping

In Chicago, Eligha Bryant, an Amazon driver, found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. When he helped a teenager tie his necktie, his simple act underscored the magnitude of generosity and was shared online, eliciting a wave of admiration.

Unprecedented Unity on Florida’s shores

On a sunny day in Florida, beachgoers banded together to rescue a stranded shark, embodying compassion for wildlife and demonstrating an unprecedented act of collective kindness.

Vernon Jackson: A Barber with a Big Heart

Back in Cincinnati, Barber Vernon Jackson generously offered his services for free to kids with special needs. His gesture was a testament to his generous spirit, leaving an indelible impact on the community.

Vince Eckelkamp: The Off-duty Hero

Meanwhile, amidst the raging Maui wildfires, off-duty pilot Vince Eckelkamp stepped up, volunteering to fly stranded passengers to safety. His bravery shone brightly, proving that heroism can manifest in times of crisis.

From a penguin featured in the Comedy Wildlife video contest to dolphins leading a lost whale and calf back to their migration route, from a legally blind son seeing his parents clearly for the first time to a 92-year-old man completing the 24-mile journey from the North Rim to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, and even a Mustang mare making snow angels with her owner – 2023 has been a testament to the profound impact of small acts of kindness and the enduring power of community support.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

