en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

2023: A Turning Point in the Race for Artificial Intelligence Supremacy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:49 am EST
2023: A Turning Point in the Race for Artificial Intelligence Supremacy

In a defining moment for the future of artificial intelligence (AI), a tweet from Sam Altman, the head of a Silicon Valley nonprofit, announced the launch of ChatGPT, a new AI system by OpenAI. The system rapidly drew the attention of over a million people within the first five days of its release. This swift acceptance marked a significant shift from theoretical debates about AI’s potential perils to a dynamic, competitive market.

Big Tech’s Race for AI Supremacy

Major tech corporations like Google and Facebook’s parent companies are now in a frantic race to invest and compete with Microsoft’s hefty $13 billion investment in AI. This period of intense competition even saw high-stakes drama involving the dismissal and subsequent reinstatement of Altman.

A Pivotal Year for Humanity and AI?

As we look back at the events of 2023, it begs the question – will this year be remembered as a turning point in humanity’s relationship with AI? The debate continues as to whether AI will save or obliterate lives, spawn new job opportunities or render humans redundant, and whether it has already altered the way we think.

(Read Also: Addressing the Rising Income Inequality Gap: Why a Comprehensive Approach is Needed)

The Growing Influence of AI

The integration of AI into everyday life, particularly in China, serves as a testament to the expanding influence of these technologies. The proliferation of online dating and algorithms in our daily lives may already be changing human cognition and social interaction. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s application for trademarks in China under the names ‘GPT-6’ and ‘GPT-7’ has sparked an AI race with Chinese companies such as SenseTime and ByteDance expanding into foreign markets and investing heavily in AI technologies.

(Read Also: Security Investments Paramount for Economic Stability: Walugembe’s Take and China’s Global Role)

AI Race Goes Global

The launch of Vietnamese-developed AI apps and the country’s commitment to fostering its own Large Language Model (LLM) platform by 2025 is a clear indication of the global spread of the AI race. The rise of localized language models not only enhances the accuracy of AI applications within countries like Vietnam but also sets a precedent for other nations to prioritize linguistic and cultural specificity in their AI developments.

Read More 

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dallas Stars Clinch Victory Over Blackhawks in Overtime Thriller

By Salman Khan

Devon Toews' Late Goal Seals Victory for Avalanche

By Salman Khan

Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dies in Tragic Collision, Driver Under Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

DeSantis Pledges to Fire Special Counsel Jack Smith on Day One If Elected President

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies of 2023 ...
@Newsroom · 4 mins
Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Movies of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Buffalo Sabres Grapple with Power Play Struggles Ahead of Crucial NHL Matchup

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Sabres Grapple with Power Play Struggles Ahead of Crucial NHL Matchup
Boxing Prodigy Cem Kilic Dies at 29: A Wake-Up Call for Mental Health in Sports

By Salman Khan

Boxing Prodigy Cem Kilic Dies at 29: A Wake-Up Call for Mental Health in Sports
Festival Royalty Crowned at U.S. Virgin Islands Cultural Extravaganza

By Salman Akhtar

Festival Royalty Crowned at U.S. Virgin Islands Cultural Extravaganza
Ventura Community Constructs Emergency Sand Berms Amid Pacific Storms

By Muhammad Jawad

Ventura Community Constructs Emergency Sand Berms Amid Pacific Storms
Latest Headlines
World News
Drametse-Ngatshang Candidates Unveil Campaign Promises at Public Forum
27 seconds
Drametse-Ngatshang Candidates Unveil Campaign Promises at Public Forum
Democracy in Action: Bhutan's Common Forums Draw Over a Thousand Voters
30 seconds
Democracy in Action: Bhutan's Common Forums Draw Over a Thousand Voters
Dallas Stars Clinch Victory Over Blackhawks in Overtime Thriller
31 seconds
Dallas Stars Clinch Victory Over Blackhawks in Overtime Thriller
Delhi Traders to See Shops Reopened: Mayor Announces De-Sealing Plans
46 seconds
Delhi Traders to See Shops Reopened: Mayor Announces De-Sealing Plans
Danish Study Links Cannabis Abuse to Increased Mental Illness Risk
57 seconds
Danish Study Links Cannabis Abuse to Increased Mental Illness Risk
T20 Cricket's Rising Popularity: A Threat to Australia's Test Cricket?
1 min
T20 Cricket's Rising Popularity: A Threat to Australia's Test Cricket?
Salisbury's Scaled-Back Christmas Festivities Spark Debate on Council's Spending Priorities
2 mins
Salisbury's Scaled-Back Christmas Festivities Spark Debate on Council's Spending Priorities
Narendra Modi's Visit to Ayodhya: Inaugurations and Anticipation of a Historic Moment
2 mins
Narendra Modi's Visit to Ayodhya: Inaugurations and Anticipation of a Historic Moment
Devon Toews' Late Goal Seals Victory for Avalanche
2 mins
Devon Toews' Late Goal Seals Victory for Avalanche
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
21 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
7 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app