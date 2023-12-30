2023: A Turning Point in the Race for Artificial Intelligence Supremacy

In a defining moment for the future of artificial intelligence (AI), a tweet from Sam Altman, the head of a Silicon Valley nonprofit, announced the launch of ChatGPT, a new AI system by OpenAI. The system rapidly drew the attention of over a million people within the first five days of its release. This swift acceptance marked a significant shift from theoretical debates about AI’s potential perils to a dynamic, competitive market.

Big Tech’s Race for AI Supremacy

Major tech corporations like Google and Facebook’s parent companies are now in a frantic race to invest and compete with Microsoft’s hefty $13 billion investment in AI. This period of intense competition even saw high-stakes drama involving the dismissal and subsequent reinstatement of Altman.

A Pivotal Year for Humanity and AI?

As we look back at the events of 2023, it begs the question – will this year be remembered as a turning point in humanity’s relationship with AI? The debate continues as to whether AI will save or obliterate lives, spawn new job opportunities or render humans redundant, and whether it has already altered the way we think.

The Growing Influence of AI

The integration of AI into everyday life, particularly in China, serves as a testament to the expanding influence of these technologies. The proliferation of online dating and algorithms in our daily lives may already be changing human cognition and social interaction. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s application for trademarks in China under the names ‘GPT-6’ and ‘GPT-7’ has sparked an AI race with Chinese companies such as SenseTime and ByteDance expanding into foreign markets and investing heavily in AI technologies.

AI Race Goes Global

The launch of Vietnamese-developed AI apps and the country’s commitment to fostering its own Large Language Model (LLM) platform by 2025 is a clear indication of the global spread of the AI race. The rise of localized language models not only enhances the accuracy of AI applications within countries like Vietnam but also sets a precedent for other nations to prioritize linguistic and cultural specificity in their AI developments.

